The Point Shopping Mall proudly introduces The Point Urban Oasis: a vibrant pop-up garden nestled within the heart of the Tigne Point area. Envisioned as a haven for community connection and relaxation, this botanical haven invites residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in nature's embrace.

Opening its doors on April 22 and extending its embrace until May 21, The Point Urban Oasis is a testament to The Point Shopping Mall's commitment to giving back to the community. Featuring approximately 1,500 carefully selected plants, in an area spanning about 200 square metres, the Urban Oasis offers a rich tapestry of colours, scents, and textures for all to enjoy.

Among the towering trees adorning the landscape are the graceful brush cherry, alongside the iconic olive trees. Tall shrubs such as the bay laurel provide structure and depth to the garden, while small shrubs like rosemary and sage add bursts of colour and charm.

Ground covers, including the vibrant bougainvillea and hundreds of yellow, white, red, pink and orange Petunias, create a lush tapestry underfoot, inviting visitors to wander and explore every corner of the oasis. Fragrant herbs like rosemary and sage infuse the air with their delightful scents, enhancing the sensory experience of the garden.

In addition to its botanical splendour, The Point Urban Oasis offers a diverse programme of activities, including gardening sessions for children. These activities are designed to engage and inspire the community, with details available at https://bit.ly/UrbanOasisThePoint

However, the main purpose of the Oasis is providing opportunities for relaxation, learning, and connection. In this regard, The Point Shopping mall partnered with the Richmond Foundation for them to benefit from the space and conduct a range of wellbeing sessions including mindfulness and relaxation, as well as guided reflective sessions on both individual and group bases.

In this regard, The Point CEO, Edwin Borg said; “At The Point, we pride ourselves on being more than just a shopping destination—we're integral members of the local community, dedicated to enhancing the lives of those we serve. It's in this spirit of community stewardship that we've partnered with the Richmond Foundation. By joining forces, we not only meet our corporate goals of becoming a cornerstone of community support, but we also harness collective efforts to address pressing societal needs, ensuring that our community thrives both economically and emotionally.”

From their end, Daniela Calleja Bitar, CEO of the Richmond Foundation emphasized the importance of this project by stating: “The urban garden open space at The Point is a testament to the dedication to creating environments that foster mental wellness and community connection. We believe that access to green spaces within urban settings can significantly contribute to the overall well-being of individuals, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative project.”

"The outpouring of positive feedback from residents, tenants, and community administrators regarding our garden initiative has been truly heartening. This collaborative effort has not only enriched us all but also brought our community together in a profound way. Their expressed desire for its continued presence is a testament to its value as a cherished communal space," added Lucrecia Dufoo, Head of Marketing, The Point Shopping Mall

We invite you to join us at The Point Urban Oasis this spring and experience the transformative power of community and nature. Lose yourself in a world of vibrant colours, soothing fragrances, and timeless beauty – because at The Point, our commitment to the community is at the heart of everything we do.