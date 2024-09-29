In the quiet aftermath of his record-breaking 52-hour, 140km swim around the Maltese archipelago, Neil Agius knelt on the damp wet rocky platform, the weight of the journey still clinging on to his body.

There was no grand gesture of victory but instead, a private and humble pause, capturing the raw truth that even in the face of extraordinary endurance, one needs to remain humble.

“I saw Neil pull himself up in exhaustion in an ultimate effort. To me, this moment was a picture of the very essence of resilience, a stark reminder that monumental achievements often leave us vulnerable, exposed, and profoundly human,” said Matthias Brancaleone, who snapped the above photo of Agius upon his arrival at Għar Lapsi.

Agius’s formidable challenge led him to break both a personal record and the world record.

Partnership

Prior to this endeavour, GO struck a partnership agreement with Agius that will seek to celebrate the values of endurance and excellence, two values shared by Agius as an ultra-swimmer and GO, as Malta’s leading telecommunications provider.

Mandy Calleja, head of corporate communications at GO, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Neil Agius. His relentless spirit and goal setting align perfectly with GO’s commitment to continuous improvement. Like Neil, we face challenges but remain steadfast in our pursuit of ambitious targets.”

“We were immediately captivated with the prospect of partnering with Neil Agius because of the similarities between his endeavours, beliefs and mindset and those of GO.”

Agius was surrounded by a team of amazing individuals who equally believed in his dream, ambition and capabilities. They steadfastly stood behind him, guiding and encouraging every second of his incredible journey.

Apart from the same fundamental values, we also share the same outlook when it comes to environmental sustainability and preservation

For GO, this partnership is also a clear demonstration of the power of the collective.

“I had the privilege of observing Neil and his team in action, around 25km into his swim. What they have collectively achieved together, as one team, is nothing short of remarkable. The team spirit and values they uphold are very close to what we embrace at GO,” Calleja said.

“This is one of the reasons why we wanted to collaborate with Neil and his team. Apart from the same fundamental values, we also share the same outlook when it comes to environmental sustainability and preservation.”

Essential infrastructure

As part of its support, GO provided essential infrastructure to Agius’s team, enhancing their ability to communicate effectively and ensuring Agius’s well-being throughout his journey.

“Technology is the vehicle for connectivity and acts as a lifeline when one is facing challenges. Through technology, Neil and his team were keeping the whole nation connected, with regular updates on his progress and in turn, the inward stream of support was an enormous source of encouragement for Neil as he strove towards an unimaginable triumph. It’s incredibly humbling to be part of this,” Calleja said.

Agius noted that in his hardest moments, his partner Lara kept reading messages of support which people were sending me from around Malta, Montenegro and even from California and Australia.

“Those messages kept me going. Everyone felt part of the journey and the unwavering support made a monumental feat like this possible,” Agius said.

Speaking of GO’s support, he said that the company not only provided the connectivity backbone, but truly understood the mission behind it.

“The technology provided by GO kept us connected throughout and we were able to send updates in real time that kept people informed and engaged. The coordination between the fleet and the land crew was facilitated by GO’s tech and this was nothing short of extraordinary,” Agius said.

The swimmer added that he was excited to continue working together with GO on more ambitious projects in the future.

Calleja concluded by saying: “Just as Neil’s extraordinary swim brought the nation together in admiration of his feat, GO’s cutting-edge technology will continue to connect and empower the entire nation, creating a future where seamless connectivity is a reality for everyone.”