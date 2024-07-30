The importance of the community in fostering solidarity and progress is often overshadowed by individual pursuits and an unbridled quest for profits. Yet, history and present-day events demonstrate that the collective efforts of communities can have a significant impact on the overall welfare of society and the economy.

A typical example of this is Amsterdam. In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, as part of its recovery plan, the city took a bold step and started implementing policies inspired by Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics to create a more socially and environmentally sustainable urban environment.

Additionally, community co-operatives have emerged in various neighbourhoods across Amsterdam, where residents collaborate to address local issues, promote sustainability, and foster community well-being. This serves as a powerful demonstration of the impact and the transformative power that community-driven initiatives can have.

Raworth’s Doughnut Economics presents a fresh perspective on economic success, placing a strong emphasis on the importance of ecological sustainability and social equity. It presents a framework in the shape of a doughnut: the inner ring symbolises fundamental human needs, while the outer ring represents the boundaries of the environment. The objective is to find a harmonious equilibrium, guaranteeing prosperity while staying within the limits of our planet.

Cooperative business models and social enterprises provide the ideal framework for achieving this. Their values, guiding principles and the democratic way in which these businesses are run create an optimal platform for sustaining community initiatives and maximising their impact on the communities they serve.

At the heart of this narrative is the principle of subsidiarity.

This principle asserts that decisions should be made at the most local level possible, closest to those affected. This principle empowers communities to tackle their unique challenges and ensures equitable sharing of benefits among all members, regardless of background or status. It embodies the true spirit of inclusivity and cooperation, where every individual contributes to and benefits from collective efforts.

In Malta, the growth potential for social enterprises and cooperatives is hindered by legislative gaps and slow bureaucratic processes

Local councils, regional councils, parishes, and town-based societies provide an excellent platform for promoting these models.

They are clearly in an excellent position to prioritise the well-being of the communities they serve. Possible initiatives encompass community energy projects, housing initiatives, elderly care programmes, schools, and the preservation of local heritage, as well as urban greening efforts. There are countless possibilities.

The evolution of social enterprises and cooperatives demonstrate the practical application of subsidiarity. In Malta, the growth potential for these organisations is hindered by legislative gaps, inconsistencies, and slow bureaucratic processes. This situation contrasts with that of many European counterparts, where such obstacles are less prevalent.

The current Cooperatives and Societies Act is set to undergo much-needed updates and revisions. One hopes these amendments will not be merely a window-dressing exercise but a genuine acknowledgement of the significant role and potential that cooperatives can have in our economy.

Co-ops are a source of creativity, uniting like-minded individuals and providing opportunities for those who struggle to integrate into the workforce. Hopefully the changes that will be enacted will enable cooperatives to thrive as vehicles of community empowerment and long-term economic sustainability.

Political parties and the State have been sluggish in providing the necessary framework and support systems for social enterprises and co-operatives. This inertia impedes the growth of initiatives that could foster vibrant community engagement and economic resilience.

Addressing the need for a level playing field for social enterprises and cooperatives against big businesses is becoming increasingly urgent. It is not about state handouts or favouritism, but about creating an environment where innovation thrives and community-driven solutions flourish.

As the founder of one of the world’s biggest cooperative, Mondragon, Fr José María Arizmendiarrieta states: “Cooperation summons people to a collective project but leaves each person with their own responsibility. Cooperation is the development of the individual, not against others, but with others. The objective is the human person, not the monstrous development of the individualist who is determined to, or at least at constant risk of, crushing others… It recognises instead the unique value of the human person but insists that this person cannot be totally him or herself until entering into creative as well as spiritually and materially productive relationships with the world he or she is part of.”

This philosophy underscores the importance of working together as a community, combining diverse strengths and perspectives to achieve common objectives beyond what individuals can accomplish alone.

Claudio Farrugia is the chief executive officer of the Malta Cooperatives Federation ceo@mcf.coop