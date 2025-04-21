A law that allows parliament to protect several important sites from further commercial development has never been applied despite being enacted nearly a decade ago.

The Public Domain Act, enacted in May 2016, was hailed by then Environment Minister José Herrera as a “revolutionary” piece of legislation.

Yet, while the Planning Authority has since recommended nine sites for public domain status, including Comino and parts of Manoel Island and Ċittadella, fears expressed a few years ago that the process would turn out to be ineffectual appear to have come true.

The Act holds that land declared as public domain cannot be destroyed, sold, transferred, granted under concession or used for commercial purposes.

Maltese law already considered the first 15 metres of the foreshore to be public domain – a principle rooted in Roman law. What the 2016 Act also introduced was the possibility of extending public domain status to inland sites owned by the government, such as waterways, aqueducts, natural springs, valleys, public roads, squares, woods, parks and areas of ecological or historical importance.

Private development in public domains would only be accepted through parliamentary approval and only for a temporary period. However, any previously established concessions or privately owned areas could not be interfered with.

To initiate the process, the law allows members of parliament and NGOs to nominate sites for public domain status. These nominations are then reviewed by the Planning Authority, which carries out a public consultation and submits a final report with its recommendations to the Lands Ministry. A parliamentary committee then reviews the recommendations, which then go before parliament for approval by a simple majority vote.

In two salient examples of the process having been initiated, the PA recommended in 2017 that the entirety of Comino and Fort Manoel, including the nearby beach, be declared part of the public domain subject to validly granted private rights.

This designation would have safeguarded them from further commercial exploitation, although it would not have interfered in the Manoel Island concession or the planned hotel on Comino.

But these recommendations, and those covering several other sites, never reached the stage of a parliamentary vote.

Herrera 'disappointed'

Herrera, who piloted the bill, told Times of Malta he was “disappointed” but still hopeful the law would be implemented.

“I have to say that I am disappointed. I’m sure that it’s still part of the government’s plan as it hasn’t repealed it, so it is waiting for the right time,” Herrera said.

The bill was initially tabled as a private member’s bill by former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who began working on it during his time as a minister in the Lawrence Gonzi administration.

Azzopardi told Times of Malta that the government had no “political will” to put this law into practice.

“They rendered it a dead letter,” he said.

The Planning Authority told Times of Malta that it had “fulfilled its obligations” under the Act by sending two reports with its recommendations to the Lands Ministry, one in 2017 and the other in 2020.

Maps showing the PA’s recommendations for sites to be declared public domain on Manoel Island, Comino, at Ċittadella and at Sa Maison. Photo: Planning Authority

Nine sites that could be public

Since the law came into effect, a total of 30 sites have been nominated for public domain status by MPs and NGOs.

In 2017, the PA launched a public consultation for 24 nominated sites, followed by another consultation for two more sites in 2020, after it had removed four nominations.

The PA recommended that nine of the sites or parts of them be declared public domain:

• Manoel Island;

• The coast of Ħondoq ir-Rummien;

• The walkway along the outer bastions of Fort St Elmo;

• The coast from St George’s Bay to Sliema;

• Green areas outside Sa Maison bastion walls;

• Comino;

• Ċittadella;

• L-Għadira s-Safra (on the outskirts of Naxxar and Tal-Għeriexem);

• Tal-Għeriexem ­­­– Il-Marġ (on the outskirts of Rabat).

After the first report was submitted to the Lands Ministry in 2017, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Environment and Development Planning held a meeting in February 2018 to discuss it.

According to transcripts from the meeting, PA CEO Johann Buttigieg told the committee that, due to time constraints, the information received from the Lands Authority (LA) about the ownership of the land was inconsistent.

“We felt that that information was almost certainly incorrect,” Buttigieg said at the time.

The committee directed the Planning Authority to update its information and instructed the Lands Authority to confirm the ownership status of the sites in question.

Passing the buck?

But the process seems to have got stuck. When Times of Malta asked the Lands Ministry for an update on the ownership issue, a spokesperson, replying on behalf of the Lands Authority, said the matter “does not fall under its responsibility, but under the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Planning Authority.”

However, the ERA told Times of Malta it was not responsible.

That 2018 meeting was the last time the committee convened to discuss the matter. It never reviewed the PA’s 2020 recommendations.

At the time, environmental lawyer Claire Bonello said: “My fear is that the whole process will be stultified.”

Azzopardi too had raised concerns that this would all end up on the “never ever shelf”. And to this day, the issue of establishing ownership of some the proposed sites appears to remain unresolved.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Max Ganado, the lawyer who drafted the Act, emphasised that the law protects individuals who have real rights over land that is in the natural public domain or being proposed for such designation.

The law states that individuals have ten years to declare their rights over land in public domain or nominated for such status. Even if they do not come forward within that period, they may still take legal action to assert their claims.

However, that 10-year period only begins once the minister for lands publishes an official notice – and to date, the ministry has not confirmed whether such a notice was ever issued.