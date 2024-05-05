The Public Service Expo 2024 is gearing up for a spectacular return, promising a myriad of enriching experiences for attendees of all ages. Set to take place from May 15-19 at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, this year’s Expo is poised to surpass the success of its inaugural edition, offering a larger and more diverse array of attractions.

Building upon the lessons learned from last year’s event, the organizers have spared no effort in elevating the Expo to new heights. Once again, the Public Service Expo will serve as a dynamic platform bringing together various government ministries, entities, and departments under one roof, offering attendees a comprehensive glimpse into the workings of the wider public administration.

From traditional culinary delights such as ‘mazzit’ to gourmet offerings, the Public Service Expo 2024 will cater to gastronomic enthusiasts with a delectable spread of food and beverages. Meanwhile, enthusiasts of electronic sports can look forward to thrilling competitions that showcase the intersection of technology and leisure. Another important feature will be a cinema showing exclusive archival footage that offers a nostalgic glimpse into Malta’s rich history. Additionally, exhibitions by the disciplined forces will provide insight into the crucial role they play in safeguarding the nation’s security.

Beyond entertainment, the Public Service Expo 2024 will also serve as a hub for information and services, with a diverse range of offerings spanning from public health initiatives to educational resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from various sectors and gain valuable insights into the plethora of services available to them.

Designed as a family-friendly event, this Expo will feature an expanded line-up of outdoor activities, including an obstacle track and sports, providing opportunities for bonding and recreation. Moreover, it will also feature exhibitions focusing on emergency response procedures.

In a bid to accommodate the busy schedules of attendees, the Public Service Expo 2024 will extend its opening hours to include Saturday and Sunday, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to attend. The general public is invited to visit between 12.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16, and from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday, May 17, and from 10am till 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Public Service Expo 2024 will also feature internal conferences addressing pertinent themes such as skills development, training, and innovation, fostering knowledge exchange and professional growth of public officers.

In a gesture of inclusivity, sensory hours will be introduced for individuals who may be sensitive to noise and light, providing a serene environment for them to enjoy the Expo. These hours will take place on Friday, May 17 from 3pm to 4pm and Saturday, May 18 from 1pm to 2pm.

As with previous editions, attendees can browse through a diverse range of merchandise, offering the perfect memento to commemorate their Expo experience.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry companions along, with free veterinary consultancies provided onsite to address any basic queries they may have.

Entrance to the Public Service Expo 2024 is completely free of charge, and attendees are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by following the Public Service Facebook page and Instagram account.

Registration can be conveniently completed online or onsite, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all attendees.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! We look forward to welcoming you at the Public Service Expo 2024!