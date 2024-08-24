Audi was one of the frontrunners in the mass-market electric vehicle segment. With its original e-tron, it showcased an ability to blend electric power with a premium look and feel, making a big impact in the process. With this car – the new Q6 e-tron – Audi is hoping to move the game forward thanks to a new platform and boatloads of equipment alongside plenty of range.

When the original e-tron hit the road it had a few competitors but, old and relatively outdated, these rivals aren’t as cutting-edge as they used to be. You could argue that it’s the Q6 e-tron’s game to lose – but we’ve been out to drive it to see if can deliver a winning experience.

The new Q6 e-tron is based on a cutting-edge platform and it’s this which has allowed Audi to unlock a whole range of new features and technology. Called Premium Platform Electric – or PPE – it’s going to underpin a number of upcoming Audi models, like the new A6 e-tron, as well as other EVs from inside the wider Volkswagen Group such as the Porsche Macan.

This clever new architecture allows Audi to maximise interior space for the Q6 e-tron without making the exterior proportions overly large. As a result, you get a very similar level of interior space as the larger Q8 e-tron, but in a smaller vehicle overall.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com