When the Malta Ranger Unit approached two drivers to let them know they had driven into a national park illegally, the rangers had no idea what was in store for them.

Upon leaving his car, one of the drivers began swearing and threatening them with violence.

Despite his threats to give them “a beating” and “make your life miserable” if they called the police, the man was eventually taken to court and fined €600.

The incident, which took place last spring, is not an isolated case.

According to chief patrolling ranger Cami Appelgren, there have been “plenty of times” when the rangers felt unsafe.

“You never have a clue what you’re walking into,” explained Appelgren, who, in December 2022, had filed a police report after being threatened by three hunters and who has faced ongoing online abuse for her work.

Describing some court appearances as “intimidating” for the rangers, she said the experience also brings the unit closer together.

However, the prospect of having to appear as a court witness puts Maltese people off joining up, she says. Appelgren herself is Swedish but has lived in Malta since 2012.

“Very few locals are willing to join, which is really sad because we would love to have more with us,” she said.

With only around 15 environmental police in the country, the Malta Ranger Unit has become a key part of the country’s frontline defence against environmental crime, tackling everything from illegal hunting and unsanctioned construction to out-of-control bonfires.

They don’t have the power to enforce regulations but they advise, educate and inform the public about sustainable ways of enjoying the great outdoors.

For the most part, the rangers are volunteers, and while they come from different backgrounds – and different countries – they share a love of nature and the desire to ensure Malta’s unique environment is preserved for future generations.

While observing a recent patrol, Times of Malta saw fires being lit under protected trees in Aħrax.

After rangers approached the group and explained the illegality, the group cooperated and said they would do things differently. However, the following day, they lit a fire again, the police were called and the perpetrators were fined.

“We educate everyone we meet to bring long-term change, and we try to push the authorities to provide more environmental police,” Appelgren explained.

“All the rangers on our team love nature, we’re outdoor enthusiasts, so that’s why we are passionate to safeguard and increase the little we have left,” she said.

The Malta Ranger Unit has become a key part of the country’s frontline defence against environmental crimes. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

‘Bulletproof cases’

Appelgren said common environmental crimes the unit encounters include unsanctioned chopping of trees, open fires made under protected trees, poaching and illegal fishing.

The rangers work closely with the police’s Environmental

Protection Unit (EPU) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), meaning they are not only able to issue warnings and educate the public but are also able to assist in securing criminal convictions where necessary.

“We know how all the institutions work ‒ how the police work, how ERA works and how the courts work. We build cases that are bulletproof and the reputation we’ve built now is we don’t let things go easily.

“When we call the police, they know we have footage, are ready to appear in court and are able to provide them with, in some cases, an eight- to 10-page report.”

But, in most cases, the rangers can stop things from going that far by speaking to the public and providing advice and warnings before a situation gets out of control.

What motivates them

One volunteer said she was first attracted to the unit because of the opportunity to “be in contact with the beauty of Maltese nature, which is often undervalued and not fully recognised”.

Another said that, despite not being from Malta, she was “committed to preserving the beautiful island I consider ‘home’”.

And while the rangers rely purely on donations – with only Appelgren and senior patrolling ranger Gilbert Vancell employed in the unit – they remain passionately committed to protecting Malta’s environment.

“With the enforcement and education we do, we hope we can increase the activities in nature by creating a more aware generation,” said Appelgren.

“We are very hopeful that it’s going in the right direction.”