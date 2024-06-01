Two Ukrainian journalists who worked on an Oscar-winning film documenting the siege of a Ukrainian city by Russian forces have shared their experiences of reporting on the front lines.

But, despite winning a raft of accolades for their work, they insist the real heroes are the doctors, the police and military personnel doing their best to keep Ukraine and its people safe.

The Foundation for the Ukrainian Community of Malta hosted a screening of 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing film documenting the siege of the Ukrainian city by Russian forces in the early days of the war.

The film is a shocking account of the experiences of those trapped in the city prized by Russia for its strategic location and industrial capacity as they endure weeks of shelling, drone attacks and assault by ground troops.

Brutal footage shows dead and dying children, maimed bomb victims, burned-out buildings, explosions, mass graves and desperate and traumatised victims of war.

Speaking to a Spazju Kreattiv audience via live video link from Kharkiv, close to the front lines of the war, two of the journalists behind the film answered questions after the screening and explained what it was like working in such conditions.

“You cannot avoid emotions; sometimes you can hide them but it doesn’t mean you’re not feeling anything,” said stills photographer Evgeniy Maloletka.

“We spent days and nights with doctors and we saw this brutality... we try to help them express their feelings and the world should know what it looks like,” he said.

Describing the team of journalists as the voice of those trapped in the besieged city – and the eyes of those outside – field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko said it was their “duty” to capture the events in Mariupol.

“To document this is so important; it’s important history for future generations so they learn from these mistakes and never be in the same situation,” she said.

Targets

Stepanenko, Maloletka and the rest of their team of Associated Press journalists were the only reporters left in Mariupol during the siege, their footage the only window for the outside world to see the shocking events unfolding in the city.

But their output also made them targets.

Stepanenko described how Russian troops tried to locate the journalists through their work, stressing that, like civilians, those working in the media in Ukraine were targeted like soldiers.

“It’s dangerous all the time... we were targets for Russian troops and they tried to find us from the media,” she said.

And the team of journalists weren’t the only targets; their work itself also came under fire, with Russian media claiming the videos were fake.

Voice of those trapped in the besieged city

Maloletka was even named personally by Russian news outlets that accused the team of staging the footage and employing actors – accusations he assumed were “a joke” when he first heard about them.

Reactions

Asked by one audience member if the reaction to the film within the international community matched the teams’ expectations, Maloletka said the footage was done “for everyone and for all Ukrainians” and not just the international community.

While acknowledging Ukrainians were aware of the limitations of those overseas, he stressed they were aware of efforts to assist the country, however.

“I do see how the international community is helping Ukraine,” he said, pointing to the donations and humanitarian aid that has flowed into the country since the start of the conflict.

Turning to those closer to home, Stepanenko said the film had made a big impact on Ukrainians - especially those they had worked alongside in Mariupol.

Shortly after the team received the Oscar award for best documentary at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year, one of the doctors from Mariupol called her to express his thanks, a moment she described as “one of the most important of my life”.

‘The real heroes’

Despite the accolades the team has received, Stepanenko insists the real heroes are those struggling on through the conflict, which has affected all Ukrainian society.

“It’s our goal as journalists to tell this story and now people will not forget about it; they will remember the heroic stories of these people – the doctors, the police, the military,” she said.

Stressing that with the army now mostly made up of volunteers, its ranks were made up of people from all walks of life including DJs, musicians, actors and lawyers.

“This is impressive; the real heroes are in real life all around us - not from the films, real people.”

Asked about the state of mind of those fighting on the front line, she said that, despite facing “really hard conditions” living out their days in cold, rain-soaked trenches, they remained resolved to continue fighting.

“They’re exhausted, it’s already been two years and they want to have some rest... but their spirit is impressive; they’re not stopping fighting and they know what they’re fighting for... I’m impressed all the time.”

While the two journalists are still busy reporting on the war, they are at least managing to find moments of respite – and safety – in between harrowing stints on the front line.

But, according to Maloletka, switching off from what they’ve seen isn’t easy.

“Tomorrow we would love to forget this but the pictures and the voices of the people will not let us.”

To find out more about the film, visit www.20daysinmariupol.com.