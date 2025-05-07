The RAF Red Arrows aerobatic team will be back in Malta for the 28th edition of the Malta International Airshow on September 27 and 28th.

The Malta Aviation Society, which organises the event, said the team will include Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, who is of Maltese descent.

The flying displays will be held over St Paul’s Bay. Static shows will be held at Safi Aviation Park and the EasyJet Engineering Apron, offering visitors an up-close look at a wide range of military and civilian aircraft.

Major highlights this year will include the German Air Force with the Tornado and Eurofighter Typhoon Solo Display Teams, an Airbus A400M Atlas, and a Lockheed P-3C Orion from the German Navy.

The Spanish Navy’s AV-8B+ Harrier Demo Display will make its debut in Malta, marking the Harrier’s return to Malta after 15 years.

Additional participants will be revealed over the coming months.

Early tickets for the static display are available at https://maltairshow.com/tickets.