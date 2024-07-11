Those of us of a certain age remember The Rifffs' famous early 1980’s record Dance Music for the 80’s Depression. They are back, 45 years later, with a new single, Modern Society.

The band originally formed in 1979 and used to perform regularly around the island, while in the meantime securing a record deal with UK independent record company, Alternative Music.

They have returned recently to the music scene with two full-length albums Moonstomp and Can’t Stop the People, including a track with Neville Staple from the famous British ska band The Specials.

Talking about their new single, frontman of the Rifffs, Ray Mercieca explained: “It’s almost like we are time travelers from a different time, yet we are not. We are still part of this modern society struggling to fit in.”

He continued: “Our song Modern Society is just a window of what some of us see in everyday life. Some good but a lot of bad and terrible sadness.”

The new single will be accompanied by a music video which was directed by Matthew James and filmed by Ricky Bugeja. James is also an integral part of the Rifffs both as performer as well as a creative. The video contrasts the old ways with the new ways, appreciating the pros of both realities while being aware of the cons.

The Rifffs are currently working on their third album. The new album will coincide with touring again in prestigious festivals in Europe from 2025.

Modern Society will be out today at 6pm on the band’s social platforms.