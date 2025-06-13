The right to medically assisted termination of life raises a number of legal and ethical issues and it is generally controversial. It is intended to allow terminally ill patients, who are enduring unbearable pain and suffering, the right to die with dignity. It is for this reason that it is already recognised by law in a number of countries.

In the European Union, this right is recognised in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Austria. France is currently discussing a similar bill and this in a highly politically charged environment due to harsh opposition by the far right.

The Terminally Ill Adults [End of Life] Bill is being currently debated in Westminster for England and Wales while, in Scotland, a similar bill has already received general approval from MPs and is being currently looked into more detail. Countries which do not recognise the right sometimes have policies against the start of prosecutions in particularly pitiful human circumstances.

The issue of euthanasia has been brewing on the back burner of the political agenda in Malta for some time. In 2021, I had discussions with then Labour Party president and friend Daniel Micallef, who is a firm believer of introducing such a law, to push the issue forward.

The matter, however, was not mentioned as a commitment in the 2017 PL electoral manifesto. A commitment was made by the Labour Party in its 2022 electoral manifesto to launch a public consultation on the introduction of assisted voluntary euthanasia.

The Labour Party kept its commitment. I thank my colleague, Rebecca Buttigieg for involving me in the drafting of the White Paper, an invitation which I accepted wholeheartedly. I commend her for the mature and organised way the public consultation process is being conducted.

I am in favour of the promulgation of a law that gives the choice to a person to obtain medical assistance to die. This will be made available to those in a terminal stage of a serious and incurable medical condition, which is inflicting physical suffering the patient cannot bear.

Any law, however, must take a strict and regulated approach to the matter and provide effective checks and balances. In my humble opinion, our law is to be based on the models provided by the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal; the latter legalised euthanasia in limited cases in May 2023. These three models contemplate euthanasia under highly strict and regulated conditions.

I am not surprised with the position taken by the Catholic Church. Its position is in accordance with its consistent teachings and doctrine.

On the other hand, it is the obligation of government and the legislator to legislate for all and make available such a right to any one of age who wants to prevail of it.

The request for euthanasia will be examined by three medical practitioners, one of whom will have to be a specialist in the treatment of the medical condition to which the patient is subject.

Any law must take a strict and regulated approach to the matter and provide effective checks and balances - Edward Zammit Lewis

These shall enquire whether the patient’s request is clear, informed, persistent and well-considered.

The national health system will offer the patient any palliative care as may be available, if the patient so desires. The promulgation of such a law does not mean the government is not to keep investing in palliative care. The government invests tens of millions of euros in palliative care and should maintain the momentum, more so if such a law is to be introduced.

The medical practitioners shall draw up a report on the patient’s state of health. If the report concludes that the patient cannot be cured; that the physical suffering cannot be controlled; that the patient considers such suffering unbearable; that the request of the patient was made freely, was clear and made in an informed manner and was properly reflected upon; and that the demand of the patient is persistent they will send their report to a ‘commission’ to be established by the law.

In my opinion, the commission should be composed of three persons. A former member of the judiciary as chairperson, a medical practitioner of good standing and a person who specialises in moral philosophy and/or medical ethics.

The commission shall, within a number of days, accept or refuse the report. Where the commission finds that those requirements are satisfied and accepts the medical practitioners’ report, no criminal or disciplinary proceedings may be taken against any person providing such assistance.

Finally, an important aspect of any proposed law should be that the patient may at any time withdraw the said request, even in a verbal manner.

Medical practitioners and members of the health care professions shall be free to refuse to participate in the provision of medical assistance to die but a medical practitioner will be obliged to refer the request to another medical practitioner likely to accept to consider the request.

A medically assisted death shall be considered as a natural death for all intents and purposes of law and of contract.

I am in favour of the introduction of a law intended to allow terminally ill patients, who are enduring unbearable suffering and are medically certified, to be granted the right to die with dignity, and this within the ambit of a highly regulated system of effective checks and balances.

Edward Zammit Lewis is a Labour MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign & European Affairs.