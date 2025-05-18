The Building and Construction Authority announced an initiative to financially help those who purchased or are purchasing a sustainable residency between the 1st January and 30th September 2025. The scheme Ixtri Proprjetà Sostennibli (Buy Sustainable Property) encourages the public to buy a property with energy rating of 54KwH or less. (refer to the table) One may find the rating on the Energy Performance Certificate transferred between the seller and the buyer on the final deed of acquisition.

This government through this scheme will be offering financial grants ranging between €4,500 and €9,000 distributed over three years, to buyers of properties meeting the specified sustainability standards as listed on bca.gov.mt.

Buyers of Net Zero properties, those that generate equal or more energy than they consume, will receive €3,000 annually for three years, amounting to €9,000 in total. Meanwhile, buyers of properties that are at least 20% more energy-efficient than the minimum EU standards will receive €1,500 annually over three years, totalling €4,500.

This new initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy, aligned with the Malta 2050 Vision, to increase homeownership while promoting sustainable construction practices. The scheme is open to all and is specifically designed to incentivize the purchase of energy-efficient buildings.

Also, this scheme was drafted in the context of increasing energy demands and the importance of energy efficiency in buildings as emphasized by the European Union. Whether through new construction or upgrades to existing structures, investing in energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective and impactful ways to build a more sustainable and resilient future. Energy efficiency in buildings is a critical component of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. Buildings are responsible for approximately 30-40% of global energy consumption and a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. By improving energy efficiency, we can reduce environmental impact, lower energy bills, and enhance comfort and health for occupants.

One of the primary strategies for increasing energy efficiency is through better building design. This includes using high-performance insulation, energy-efficient windows, and airtight construction to reduce heat loss. Passive solar design, which maximizes natural light and heat from the sun, can also significantly lower energy demands. Incorporating renewable energy sources such as solar panels or geothermal systems further enhances a building’s sustainability. Modern technologies play a crucial role in energy-efficient buildings. Smart systems can optimize lighting, heating, and cooling based on occupancy and weather conditions. LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances, and advanced HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems can drastically cut energy use.

Retrofitting existing buildings is just as important as constructing new efficient ones. Simple upgrades, such as sealing air leaks, adding insulation, and replacing old windows or HVAC systems, can yield substantial energy savings.

Beyond environmental and economic benefits, energy-efficient buildings also contribute to better indoor air quality and overall occupant well-being. Reduced energy consumption leads to less pollution, which benefits public health. Moreover, well-insulated and ventilated buildings provide consistent temperatures and fewer drafts, creating more comfortable living and working environments.

Applications for the ‘Ixtri Proprjetà Sostennibli’ scheme will open tomorrow the 19th of May and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be only accepted electronically on bca.gov.mt, where one can find also the terms and conditions. For more information one is encouraged to phone 138.