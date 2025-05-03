As I stand in the port of Valletta, looking at two vessels docked side by side, I am filled with deep gratitude for the powerful messages they carry. On one side is the Amerigo Vespucci, Italy’s iconic training ship, a symbol of naval heritage and tradition. On the other is the Bel Espoir, smaller yet equally impactful, dedicated to promoting interfaith dialogue and humanitarian missions, embodying compassion and solidarity. These ships represent the dual nature of our Mediterranean identity: one rooted in history, the other reaching for a compassionate future.

The Amerigo Vespucci, which before arriving in Malta docked in my hometown of Reggio Calabria, stands as a testament to Italy’s rich maritime tradition. Its towering masts are a reminder of the sea’s importance as both a lifeline and a symbol of resilience. The ship’s presence here is a reflection of the deep connections between Italy and the Mediterranean.

But it is the Bel Espoir that resonates most closely with me. Operated by the AJD association, this vessel is dedicated not only to migration and humanitarian efforts but also to fostering interfaith dialogue. As someone who has spent years rescuing people at sea, I understand the importance of safe passage, solidarity and human connection. The mission of the Bel Espoir aligns with my own work in supporting the most vulnerable, and its focus on compassion and dialogue speaks to the core values that continue to guide my life’s work.

Having been among the first, alongside my family, to initiate search-and-rescue (SAR) operations in the Mediterranean, I feel immense gratitude for the organisations and individuals continuing this life-saving work. The motto we created in 2014, “Nobody deserves to die at sea”, remains in my heart as a call to action, a reminder that our mission is not over.

Just days ago, Malta hosted the Women of the Mediterranean conference, addressing critical issues like migration, inclusion and human rights. I had the honour of participating in this important dialogue, supported by the Archdiocese of Malta. The conference echoed the values of Pope Francis, a champion for migration, inclusion and peace. Though the archbishop and the president of Malta could not attend due to their presence in Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral, their video messages reinforced the need to continue the work initiated by the pope in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Pope Francis’s leadership has had a profound impact on our global consciousness. One of his core messages was: “We are all in the same boat.”

This resonates deeply with my experiences at sea, whether during rescue missions or in my encounters with vulnerable people in desperate need. His message is simple but powerful: we are all connected, and only by working together can we confront global challenges such as migration and the refugee crisis.

The Mediterranean is not a barrier but a bridge, a space where cultures meet, sometimes in conflict, but always with the potential for dialogue and mutual respect. Pope Francis called for solidarity, urging us to embrace the most vulnerable among us.

As I reflect on the Amerigo Vespucci and the Bel Espoir, their presence in Malta’s port serves as a reminder of the urgency of this message. These ships, each with its unique purpose, stand as symbols of the need to unite in adversity.

While the Amerigo Vespucci represents the preservation of our shared maritime heritage, the Bel Espoir embodies the future, a future that demands compassion, cooperation and a commitment to helping those most in need.

Their messages are clear: we must work together to ensure that the Mediterranean remains a place of refuge, hope and opportunity for all.

As I stand at the port, reflecting on my work with migrants and refugees, I am reminded of the stories I shared in my book Raccogliere il Mare con un Cucchiaino (“Collecting the Sea with a Spoon”). In it, I recount stories of courage, resilience and hope, narratives that continue to guide my actions today. Our future depends on upholding values of dignity, solidarity and compassion.

The Mediterranean is more than just a body of water. It is a shared space where cultures converge, but it is also a place where the most vulnerable often find themselves at risk. It can be a place of hope, dialogue and unity, if we choose to make it so.

As we move forward, we must remember the teachings of Pope Francis and the enduring lessons of the Amerigo Vespucci and the Bel Espoir. We are all in the same boat. Only by rowing together can we ensure a safe, prosperous and just future for all.

In my previous article for the Times of Malta, I introduced the principles of integration, inclusion and identity (3Is) values that are essential to creating a Mediterranean that embraces its diversity, fosters cooperation and ensures that everyone has a place. These principles are vital in continuing the work Pope Francis began and in building a future where our shared humanity triumphs over division. Integration overcomes boundaries, inclusion respects the dignity of all individuals and identity preserves our heritage while forging unity.

Additionally, we must focus on improving safe and legal routes for migration. Establishing these routes is not just a matter of policy but a moral imperative, one that can save lives and offer dignity to those fleeing perilous circumstances. This is aligned with the values upheld by Pope Francis and mirrored in the missions of the Amerigo Vespucci and the Bel Espoir.

Together, we can make the Mediterranean a safe passage for those who need it most.

The Amerigo Vespucci and the Bel Espoir are more than ships; they are symbols of unity, compassion and shared responsibility. Let us honour these lessons by working together to create a future where no one is left behind, where migration is managed with respect and dignity and where the Mediterranean remains a beacon of hope for all.

Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone is a humanitarian, author, migration expert and philanthropist. She is a freelance consultant for various organisations supporting vulnerable populations across the Mediterranean.