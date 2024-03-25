For the first time in more than four decades, the Archbishop’s Seminary has no new recruits to start their journey to the priesthood, as vocations continue to dwindle.

The number of recruits has been on a constant downward trend for several years, dropping from an average of over 30 a decade ago to just a handful in recent years.

It is a common trend in Europe and the US, whereas in Asia and Africa vocations are on the increase.

A reflection of changes in society

Seminary rector Fr Jimmy Bonnici told Times of Malta that the decline was a reflection of changes taking place in Maltese society on cultural and other levels, such as having the lowest birth rate in Europe.

He said professionals had been noting a drop in vocations across the board and not just for the priesthood. The phenomenon was being seen in practically all caring professions, such as teaching and nursing.

“It’s the result of the way youths look at wealth, going for money-making careers. They often choose a certain course at university but then opt for something that pays more… the consumer mentality has increased, even through the influence of social media,” Fr Bonnici said in an interview.

In Malta, the drop in vocations is not only affecting diocesan priests but also the religious orders. Last month, the Maltese Province of the Carmelite Order decided to end its presence in Balluta and Mdina and focus on the parishes of Fgura and Santa Venera and the national shrine of Mount Carmel in Valletta.

The future of Mdina’s Monastery of St Peter, Malta’s oldest female monastery, also hangs in the balance as the number of nuns declines.

In 2019, the Xemxija church, run by the Franciscan Capuchins, was forced to stop celebrating Mass during weekdays because of dwindling numbers.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Times of Malta, Archbishop Charles Scicluna suggested that the Catholic Church should revisit its celibacy rules for priests, saying this might attract people to the priesthood while still having a family.

Fr Bonnici believes that people are increasingly coming to the realisation that the materialistic world is not making them happy. Even the increase in substance abuse itself is an indication that people are searching for something else. They are moving away from the thought that science and money can fix things, he said.

He said proper research was needed to compare GenZ in Malta with those in the same generation abroad, to shed more light on changes in the Maltese society.

The seminary’s vocation centre has formed a focus group with professionals from different areas and with a vast array of expertise who are collecting information and sharing ideas on how the drop in vocations could be addressed.

Asked what could be done to attract more people to the priesthood, Fr Bonnici said: “The image of the priest is something that needs to be addressed. We need to do more to show the beauty of what it means to give your life to God, where you go beyond focusing on yourself and see the deeper meaning of life.

Meaningful life as a priest

“The life of a priest is meaningful. Now it’s on us to communicate this better, even by taking advantage of the online presence of youths through technological means of reaching out,” he added.

He said about 10 priests are currently involved at parish level where they are inviting people to join and experience the community life.

Those who are interested first go through a period of discernment and formation, as well as a psychological assessment, before starting their seven-year journey. During the first three years they study philosophy, psychology, sociology and theology.

They then spend a year out of the seminary to experience what it means to be a priest in this context before rejoining to complete their studies.

Fr Bonnici is not disheartened by the dwindling numbers. “It’s a painful process we are going through but there is hope. We need to respond creatively. Together, with prayer, people will realise that there’s a bigger meaning to one’s life with an entrusting God,” he said.