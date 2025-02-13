Shireburn Software has announced the opening of the Shireburn Academy on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with an inaugural evening attended by clients, partners, staff, and industry stakeholders. This new dedicated space for learning and development marks a significant step in Shireburn’s ongoing commitment to helping companies leverage the full potential of technology through expanding core competencies, developing domain knowledge and integrating soft skills.

The Shireburn Academy offers HR professionals and business leaders the opportunity for personal and organisational growth and development through a variety of in-person courses, masterclasses, and workshops. The academy will kick off with a range of courses related to HR but will expand to cover topics related to leadership and other domains where Shireburn products operate.

Yasmin de Giorgio, Shireburn CEO

Supporting happier and efficient workplaces

At the heart of the Academy’s purpose is the belief that workplace success is driven by a happy, engaged, and skilled workforce. The Shireburn Academy provides a unique blend of practical, hands-on learning and real-world insights that help professionals enhance employee experience, champion effective communication, and lead organisational transformations. By combining best practices with expertise from across industries, the Academy is dedicated to equipping individuals with the tools they need to build workplaces that are not only more productive, but also happier and healthier.

“Our mission with the Shireburn Academy is to empower professionals and leaders to create environments where their people succeed,” said Yasmin De Giorgio, CEO of Shireburn. “The Academy aims to develop three crucial pillars—core technical competencies, industry insight/domain knowledge, and emotional intelligence. By supporting the growth of individuals and teams, we’re helping organisations achieve sustainable success. The Academy is a place where learning meets real-world application, and it’s part of our broader commitment to ongoing innovation and collaboration.”

A collaborative culture

The Shireburn Academy sets itself apart by its collaborative approach to learning, having already announced its partnerships with established entities such as MISCO, Dots, and Fenech & Fenech Advocates, with more coming soon. Working closely with high calibre industry experts, the Academy’s courses will reflect the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the workplace. Participants will have the chance to learn from professionals who are shaping the future of work culture, leadership, and business strategy, gaining insights that can immediately be applied in their organisations.

A commitment to continuous innovation

The opening of the Shireburn Academy is a natural extension of Shireburn’s 40+ years of expertise in providing software solutions. With this new initiative, Shireburn is going further in the journey to support their clients. The journey doesn’t end at the implementation of their products. In fact, there begins a drive to keep on getting more and more out of the technology through ongoing training and knowledge expansion. Through collaboration and practical learning, the Academy offers a unique opportunity for businesses to cultivate stronger, more adaptable teams.

A selection of upcoming courses at the Shireburn Academy

Employment Law 101 for HR Professionals – February 26, March 12, March 20, 2025

Data-Driven HR Strategy – March 26, 2025

Leadership Coaching and Development – May 21, 2025

About the Shireburn Academy

The Shireburn Academy is dedicated to supporting HR professionals and business leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to create happier and more efficient workplaces. Building on Shireburn Software’s 40+ years of experience, the Academy combines expert-led learning with practical insights to empower individuals and organisations to thrive. Learn more at www.shireburn.com/academy.