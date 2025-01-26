A few years ago I went through the unusual process of trying to help my young son decide which football team to support.

To be honest, this was a bit of an alien concept to me as, in my world, your football team of choice is generally decided by a combination of birthplace and family tradition.

It was actually a rather enjoyable process as we looked at a number of potential candidates, weighed up the pros and cons of each club and somehow came to the retrospectively startling conclusion that he should have a go at supporting Tottenham Hotspur.

In our defence, they had a beautiful new stadium, a top-class manager, and were bursting with what seemed like easily fulfillable potential. And, being a London club, getting over to watch them would always be relatively easy.

So he sat down and watched a Tottenham match, observed the performance, took note of what was taking place on the pitch, and decided that, from that day forth, he would support Barcelona.

Oh!

Admittedly it was a little disappointing in terms of his team not being English. And, as European football is nothing but a fairy tale for Sheffield United, we will never enjoy a bit of father-son football rivalry.

But apparently, when it comes to matters of the football heart, what your friends do and say carries considerably more weight than your old man; as you would probably expect.

So, what brings this up?

Well, since that process unfolded, I have retained a soft spot for Spurs. In fact, I would go as far as to say that during the regular periods when the Blades aren’t in the Premier League, Tottenham are my team of choice. And, for all his many faults, Ange Postecoglou is probably my favourite top-flight manager, because he is honest, passionate and old school.

On that basis, I simply cannot let the club’s current situation go undiscussed.

Admittedly, it has been, for want of a better word, a dismal season for Spurs in league terms. They have only won one of their last nine Premier League games and have lost 12 out of their 22 games to date.

Those are numbers that rightly induce panic among supporters.

If Ange could somehow conjure up a cup, I think Spurs fans would forgive the league debacle

To be fair to the manager, he has had to cope with an unprecedented injury crisis over the past few months. They only had 14 first-team players fit for that Hoffenheim match and their substitute bench of late often resembles a pre-school bus stop.

Again, that doesn’t justify the appalling Premier League form. Bournemouth went into their match at Newcastle United with nine first-team regulars missing and still managed an incredible 4-1 win. So, you can overcome the adversity of injuries if your game plan makes sense.

And that brings us to the biggest question mark hanging over Ange – his inflexible tactics. Despite having to put out teams made up of teens and passers-by, he refuses to change his high-press, high-line approach; and that is allowing opponents to pick apart their makeshift defence at will.

Spurs are now being described as Dr Tottenham – because if your team is going through a crisis, then a match against them is the perfect way to cure all your ills. Harsh, possibly, but last weekend they made struggling Everton look like they should be fighting for a top-four finish. They even managed to make Dominic Calvert-Lewin look like a striker, and that is a near impossible achievement.

But surprisingly, there is a positive side to their current story: the cups. They have a one-nil lead after the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, are in to the fourth round of the FA Cup, and following their midweek win over Hoffenheim, are among the favourites for the Europa League.

Would winning one of those be enough to make up for the league failings? It might just be. This is a club that hasn’t won silverware since 2008, and if Ange could somehow conjure up a cup, I think their fans would forgive the league debacle.

The Australian pointed out a few months ago that he always wins a trophy in his second season with a team. Understandably, people laughed at the time. This was a team capable of losing at home to Ipswich Town and then following that up with a 4-0 win away at Spurs. And that sort of inconsistency is not conducive to winning any sort of trophy.

But the truth is that despite having most of his first team sidelined, Ange has kept his team in all the cups, which is one heck of an achievement in my view.

And now those players will start to come back into the frame, giving the team more solidity, flair and injecting the entire squad with renewed belief; just in time for the business end of the season.

If you hadn’t noticed, I definitely don’t agree with those people saying Spurs should fire Postecoglu. He is a good, experienced manager with a clear vision of how he wants his teams to play, belief in his own ability, and enough honesty about him to admit when he gets things wrong. Those are qualities you don’t find every day. He may be unnecessarily stubborn with his tactics, but that is not a massive deal-breaker in my view.

If Spurs stick with him and give him continued support during these trying times, if they back him with money in the transfer window, if they give him the time he needs to get his first team back on the pitch, then there is a good chance the club will reap the rewards.

After all, he promised Spurs a cup win in his second season… he just failed to mention it would be tied to a relegation…

E-mail: James.calvert@timesofmalta.com

X: @maltablade