The British are often depicted as obsessed with discussing the weather. In Malta, many of us prefer to talk about traffic congestion. Despite improvements made in the last few years, many still do not use buses to free themselves from the stress of driving on our overstretched road network.

We need to distinguish between the realities and perceptions of the strengths and weaknesses of our public transport system. Those who do not use public transport regularly, or not at all, have a significant disadvantage in assessing its effectiveness and the level of service it provides to travellers.

One pertinent question that must be asked is: do the top brass of public transport operators and transport policymakers use the bus service regularly? Another question: what key performance indicators do the transport authorities use to gauge bus users’ satisfaction?

Glitzy public relations statements on increasing public transport use will not convince more people to take the plunge and leave their cars at home to run their errands.

There have, of course, been improvements. Most buses are mechanically sound, and air conditioning works in most cases. Free public transport has helped increase the use of buses but has so far failed to convince more locals to abandon their cars.

One of the main weaknesses of the public transport system is the poor level of cleanliness of many of the buses. The stench in some buses is understandably not tolerated by many travellers. While it is impossible to impose regulations on the personal hygiene standards of bus users, the next best thing is to ensure that buses are cleaned more regularly, with seats upholstered frequently when they are no longer fit for purpose.

The uncivil behaviour of certain bus users is also totally unacceptable and avoidable. Why do the public transport operators fail to employ inspectors to ensure that passengers do not put their feet and dirty shoes on seats to feel more comfortable? Why do some buses not have CCTV cameras to record uncivil behaviour incidents by some rogues?

Another weakness that needs to be addressed by operators is route planning. Optimising routes to minimise travel times and maximise connectivity is crucial. This should be based on a detailed analysis of travel patterns and public input.

For instance, some buses from Buġibba leave the station almost fully loaded before they reach Mosta and Naxxar. Consequently, getting on a bus from these locations to Valletta is a game of chance, especially during the peak tourist season. In the past, bus users in large towns had a far better service when buses left punctually from the terminus in their town centre.

More frequent service can significantly increase ridership, especially during peak hours and in poorly serviced areas. Shorter wait times make public transport a more attractive option.

To this, one can add systems that provide clear, accessible and constant information about routes and schedules. While online websites and apps help many travellers to be informed on when to expect the next bus to their destination, some, especially older adults, still do not use smartphones.

A single public transport operator benefits from monopolistic conditions that often do not promote customer interests. While the economic rationale for a single operator is sound, more importance must be given to protecting customers’ rights to a more effective service financed by taxpayers’ money.

It is time to consider introducing some competition in public transport by carving out some services, for example, operators providing more direct connections between major towns in Valletta and Sliema. This is worth considering even if users of such services have to pay a reasonable fare.

Providing practical customer support, addressing complaints promptly, and creating a welcoming environment on buses are essential for building trust and satisfaction.

To achieve this crucial objective, public transport operators must be subjected to independent governance and management audits that look at clear lines of responsibility, transparency and robust oversight to manage public transport systems effectively. This should include citizen engagement in decision-making processes.

Promoting expensive mass transportation solutions like underground or overground trains or trams has too often deflected attention from more feasible and practical solutions.

Focusing on service enhancements, effective governance and robust community engagement can create a public transportation system that is not only functional but also integral to the fabric of modern life.

While improving public transport is a complex, ongoing process, prioritising public transportation is an investment in our future, ensuring more efficient, sustainable and equitable public transport for all.