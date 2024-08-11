One in three exam papers graded by the university and written by students finishing compulsory education was either blank or its content so poor it ranked ‘7’ or less. In theory, a grade 7 “indicates a basic level of attainment”.

In practice, it is unsuitable for further education.

There are lower grades.

Just in case you took this casually, assuming, wrongly, that people were sitting and failing inessential exams, here’s a dose of clarity for you. One in five students failed their English exam. A third failed their Maltese.

Thirty-nine per cent of students failed their maths exam at the end of 11 years of compulsory schooling. One in three of our children leave school totally unequipped to function as citizens and economic players. They are unable to read, let alone write.

And they can barely count.

This is a problem.

Here’s another problem.

Most people think that 16 is too young to stop going to school. Qualifications or not, children without a certificate in basic English, Maltese and mathematics are being herded to MCAST, which has now become the intellectual orphanage of the academically inept. I’m sorry if I’m sounding snobbish here and insensitive to children’s failures in exams. God knows I’ve failed exams as well and the last thing I needed was to be considered “a problem”.

I understand there are always individual circumstances and each case needs to be treated with sensitivity. My complaint here is statistical.

There are simply too many failures to have a realistic prospect of treating individual cases with sensitivity and individual design.

For 11 years, these children have been failed by a seemingly unaccountable educational programme. They go up classes from one year to the next and none of their many teachers and learning assistants crowding their classrooms manage to right their path to failure.

On they move, a large cohort of uncertified and barely educated, to MCAST, sapping the budget of that institution which is meant to be a “college of arts, science and technology” but is instead trying to teach in a few months the basic reading and counting skills students didn’t acquire in secondary school.

This is not fair on the remaining thousands of students who enrol at MCAST to follow proper vocational and educational programmes. Resources are diverted away from their degrees and their diplomas to teach a third of the MCAST student cohort the forom tal-verbi and what you can deduct from knowing the square of the hypotenuse.

MCAST is just the wrong place to address this issue.

You do not send people to local council offices to get heart surgery. Why do you send children who have missed their schooling fundamentals to a higher education institution which confers degrees? Do the authorities have a plan? To begin with, they appear barely aware of the problem. They don’t speak as if they are. Consider the so-called ‘national education strategy’, which is supposed to take us to 2030. There’s much talk there about ensuring students’ well-being and how to ensure everyone is included.

There’s precious little about how to make sure they can count and articulate an abstract, if basic, idea.

“ Do the authorities have a plan?

How can anyone without a basic secondary qualification be included in today’s complex economic society? How can they “be well” (whatever that means) if they do not have the intellectual skills to understand the world they live in and the language ability to influence it? There are no targets in the national strategy, no measures against which to work out if our policymakers have passed their tests. There are no failure standards. The education minister and his department will not get a grade 1 or a grade 7 when the output of their work is measured.

And, yet, the minister and his department insist on controlling every facet of the educational infrastructure, trusting no one, learning nothing. They break even their own rules in the process.

Last June, the principal of MCAST, James Calleja learned his services were no longer required.

He didn’t learn that from his bosses, the governing council of the college.

Quite the contrary, the governors of the college made sure everyone understood they had no hand in the dismissal of their chief executive. They liked him and the results he got for the students. They had no issues with his competence.

Calleja was removed by the ministry, which, whatever reasons they may have had to do that, appear to me to have done so in breach of the laws the education minister himself piloted.

The law setting up the MCAST gives the minister hire and firepower over the board of governors. But it then gives the board of governors hire and fire power over the principal. The logic is to keep policymaking and policy implementation separate.

And, yet, the ministry overrode its board of governors and, contrary to its wishes, fired the principal.

They’ve done this before.

The ombudsman for education and the courts repeatedly found against the government in a case of the unfair treatment of a lecturer whom they banished out of the classroom for criticising the curriculum.

The matter of the principal’s untimely removal might also quite possibly be argued in court, so I’ll leave the debate about the legal niceties to the correct forum. I bring it up here to underline the tight control the government keeps on the running of our education. They have no one to blame then for its failures.

Except themselves.

The reason they get away with it is that, with the removal of immediate consequences of failures in exams, they have relieved themselves of the public’s pressure on them to perform.

Your child failed all their basic exams? Not to worry, they too can go to college with the smart kids. Tell you what: we’ll take teaching resources away from the smart kids so we can get yours to pretend they’re learning something in the big kids’ school.

No parent will question the failure of their children’s schooling if their children do not fail to progress.

This is an illusion. There are consequences for failing in basic literacy and numeracy even if the government hides them by providing absurdly expensive babysitting services in Corradino. They are consequences those children will carry for the rest of their lives.

Indeed, they start carrying them soon after completing their compulsory schooling.

They step into MCAST, and the novelty wears off very quickly the moment they realise they’re back to the damned square of the hypotenuse.

Many of them, most of them, drop out fairly quickly and real life hits them.

By then, the minister has won his re-election.