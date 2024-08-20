Blizzard has been producing novels set in the Warcraft world for the last 24 years, starting with the publication of the first book, Warcraft: Of Blood and Honor, in 2001. Currently, the total number of novels is 29; 22 of them are based on the World of Warcraft series, while the remaining seven are based on the earlier Warcraft series. These books not only cover the World of Warcraft events but also complete the story gaps left by Blizzard. It is no wonder why Blizzard has been producing so many good reads for their audience. WoW players from around the globe are interested in learning more about the game's backstory and its most well-known characters – be it Thrall and Illidan or Arthas.

But reading all the books about the Warcraft universe takes a huge amount of time. For those who want to read about the history of the game, we have selected five of the 22 novels that are a must-read.

Arthas: Rise of the Lich King

Arthas Menethil's story, from being a royal prince to becoming the feared Lich King, has captivated Warcraft fans all over the world. His spiral into crazy, caused by a strong desire to safeguard his kingdom at all costs, is a sad and interesting story that plays out in several Warcraft franchises. In Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos, players saw Arthas change as he made decisions that brought him down in the end. As Arthas became Ner'zhul's servant in Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne, the expansion showed how much worse he had become.

But World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King was where Arthas' story really came together. In an epic fight, players fought the Lich King and ended Arthas's rule of evil. Arthas: Rise of the Lich King, a book by Christie Golden, goes into more detail about Arthas's sad story. For those interested in learning more about one of Azeroth's most famous antagonists, from his poor beginnings as a prince to his rise to power as the feared leader of the Scourge, this book tells the whole story.

Illidan

Fans of World of Warcraft also love Illidan Stormage, a Night Elf who turned into a demon hunter. The story of William King's Illidan takes place before The Burning Crusade, in which players defeat Illidan in the Black Temple. As the game goes on, we see him build an army to fight the Burning Legion in Outland. The book tells players about things that didn't happen on-screen and gives them a look into Illidan's mind. It also gives us more information about why he was a bad guy in TBC. Readers can learn more about the main character in Illidan, and it's also a great book to read after Arthas: Rise of the Lich King.

The Shattering: Prelude to Cataclysm

With the release of a third expansion, Cataclysm, in 2010, Blizzard decided to make several changes. The game was never the same after Deathwing tore apart the planet of Azeroth. In the same year, Blizzard published a book titled The Shattering: Prelude to Cataclysm. This novel serves as a preface to the events of the expansion. Thrall and Varian's preparations for the impending catastrophe are the subject of the novel. It gives players access to non-game events and more information on some of Azeroth's most well-known leaders. It seems like an incomplete narrative since the Cataclysm occurs after the tale. If you want to learn more about the period between Wrath of the Lich King and Cataclysm, this is a worthwhile book to read.

The Warcraft Archive

The Warcraft Archive is a must-have for lovers of the Warcraft world. It is made of four great books introducing the rich history and mythology of the series. Fans may quickly immerse themselves in the tales that take place between the events of Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness thanks to the handy compilation of the first four Warcraft novels into one big volume.

Readers can join the magician Rhonin on his dangerous expedition into Orc land in Day of the Dragon, where he encounters danger and intrigue. An in-depth exploration of Thrall's past in Lord of the Clans provides a striking portrait of his ascent to prominence and his relationship with the Horde. In The Last Guardian, the mysterious Medivh is followed as he battles his inner demons and faces the weight of his fate. Besides that, the tale of Tirion Fordring in Of Blood and Honor forces readers to reconsider how they see the Orcs.

World of Warcraft Chronicles

The World of Warcraft Chronicles are a very distinctive contribution to the Warcraft series' narrative. Every book adopts a thorough approach and provides a thorough story of the key events that build the Warcraft universe from the Titans' point of view.

Readers are taken back to ancient Azeroth in the first book when the planet was just starting to take form. The great War of the Ancients, which determined the course of the world, and the formation of Azeroth are the main topics of discussion. The events of Warcraft: Orcs & mankind and Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness are explored in the second book. The novel turns readers’ attention to prehistoric Draenor and illuminates the turbulent history of the orcish race and their connection with mankind.

The story is continued in the third book, which details World of Warcraft's events leading up to the Cataclysm expansion. To prepare players for the catastrophic events that would permanently change Azeroth, it explores the many wars and alliances that molded the world as they know it today. The most recent addition to the fan community's knowledge base about the groups that canonically finished every dungeon and raid between the Mists of Pandaria and Shadowlands expansions is the World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of books set in the world of Warcraft, and Blizzard puts out a new one almost every year. They're a quick way to learn about Azeroth's past and fill in any blanks that you think Blizzard left behind. So if you want to know a bit more about your favorite game, make sure to check the contents of these novels.