A foreign friend who has been a resident of Malta for some years described how Malta had changed for the better. He felt that we have made enormous strides by growing our economy but he is surprised by how the Maltese people he regu­larly meets are unhappy.

Some of his developer friends or those involved in tourism are happy with the changes. Others who belong to the upper middle class of professionals, art lovers, well-travelled folk disagree and think that Malta has lost much of its identity. These seem to be implying that times were better when the economy and the population were smaller and more homogeneous.

His family was welcomed to Malta, even though they came for tax purposes rather than because they prefer Malta to their homeland. Like most tax residents, they spend much of their time outside Malta in their different residences. In winter in the Alps or Florida. In summer to the French, Spanish, Balearic or North Sea coastal homes.

Yet, they all declare a love for Malta that is skin deep. They carry the badge of Malta lovers because I am told that when one seeks special residence status, one is told that criticism of Malta could entail loss of that status.

I like to compare Malta to my nanna’s trifle. Her trifle with five layers of cake, jam, fruit and jelly, cake and cream and fresh fruit on top; each with a different taste making a mishmash of tastes that the Maltese always loved.

Our population is also made up of five layers. Three of these layers, the majority of the nearly 600,000-strong population, are not happy. The econo­my has brought them deep poverty in both economic, cultural and emotional terms.

Level 1. The foreign slave labour suffers poverty and exploitation. The group of persons living in Malta who provide services to these foreign residents are not happy. These are either foreigners working in the slave labour segment, living in squalid one-room flats, 10 to each bathroom, or locals on gig jobs.

Level 2. Maltese farmers, fishermen, delivery boys, shop assistants, hotel and catering staff and those still finding work in the construction industry struggle to make ends meet. They cannot marry and leave home since there is no bank loan to be had at their wage levels.

Maltese, who are fighting to keep a quality of life their parents had in the first 10 years of this century, when they found jobs that paid enough to keep a family, are today suffering to make ends meet with one salary. Finding an apartment to buy or rent is impossible.

Level 3. The local middle class being the silent majority. By far the largest segment, they are the critical level of our trifle. They have the most votes and are mostly Maltese voting nationals.

Here we find a greying popu­lation of what were relatively comfortable and wealthy professionals, teachers, civil servants, shopkeepers and employees of banks, airlines and other services in lower management scales.

These make up the real charac­ter of Malta. They usually speak both Maltese and English fluently and were the sole natural resource of this country, its brains and its moral fibre. They are economically comfortable but have turned into frightened older people huddling together in their small family gatherings to keep up a dying culture.

Ultra-liberalism, the battle cry of European politicians for 30 years, bringing about what is called a multicultural society, is threatening to turn Europe into a very unhappy place. In fact, multiculturalism signifies no culture at all.

Level 4. Government politicians and hangers-on, making pigs of themselves, and the few families of so-called developers and investors who have ruined the country to make money, are happy. Yet, the businessmen who have benefited from the great construction/destruction phase of the economic growth of the last decade, the human traffickers who import cheap labour, the flat owners who rent beds by the hour to poorer imported workers rub their hands in joy.

They all bought villas in Sicily and large boats like our present prime minister to escape this concrete jungle as often as they can.

Level 5. The foreign and local top managers of the tourism, financial services, gambling and other industries with their high salaries and lavish lifestyle are also happy with their special low tax regimes. Their Maltese employees do not benefit from this regime but their salaries are relatively high, and this allows them to be able to buy or rent suitable premises to live in, send their children to private schools and avoid coming into contact with the multi-cultural mess that our government schools have become.

What Europe and Malta need is a monocultural society that cares for each diverse culture that makes up the lovely jigsaw puzzle that is Europe. A monocultural group of societies that welcomes with open arms limited numbers of immigrants who choose to live here, as long as they live like the locals and forgo to flaunt their home cultures in public, celebrate their religion and customs in the privacy of their homes and integrate into the land they choose to move to.

Unity in diversity has been the mantra of the founding fathers of the EU, it is the mantra of the US constitution and should be brought back.

If not, we risk a backlash into harsh nationalism that we all abhor. Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Germany and Hungary are all moving more and more to the hard right. This is because the silent majority that is not neo-liberal, nor addicted solely to making money, is unhappy.

The growing right-wing parties all have a hard core of radi­cals that should be extracted like a rotten tooth but the soft more moderate elements of protest voters join them because they are disgusted with the ultra-liberals that have hijacked the socialist, green and other middle ground parties of Europe.

Malta is no exception. The silent majority here is not happy and that surprises foreign residents who live in their ghettoes.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.