In recent months, Valletta has found itself at the heart of heated debates online. Social media is awash with images of rubbish left on the streets, noise complaints and ongoing construction works. Tourists express disappointment and locals express frustration.

While much of the criticism is justified, it’s time we move beyond pointing fingers – and, instead, start painting a picture of the Valletta we’d like to see. Because, behind the clutter, the chaos and the confusion, there’s still a city with unmatched character and potential.

Valletta is more than just Malta’s capital – it’s a symbol of resilience and identity. Built by the Knights, shaped by history and lived in by generations of Maltese, it deserves more than to be treated as a festival venue or a business district.

The Valletta I’d like to see is one that respects its residents – the elderly shopkeeper who opens his shutters every morning (and have not decided to close doors after so many years and generations), the families who call its narrow streets home, the artists who find inspiration in its limestone walls. It’s a place where locals feel heard, and visitors find authenticity, not just a photo opportunity or an Instagram hashtag.

The Valletta I envision is clean and safe. Not because we post signs or write angry posts – but because the systems in place actually work. Because bins are placed smartly. Because collection hours are enforced. Because we don’t shrug off broken pavements, illegal dumping or noise disturbances as ‘normal’.

But, above all, because citizens feel ownership over their city. Pride doesn’t grow in chaos – it grows where respect is mutual.

One of Valletta’s deepest wounds lies not in the stone but in its governance. How can a local council function effectively when it holds no real power? Any small decision – a chair, a table, a plant, a bin, a light fixture – must go through a maze of authorities: the Lands Authority, the Planning Authority, Enemalta, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Valletta Cultural Agency, Clean Malta, the Valletta Management Plan… the list goes on. With so many players and no clear conductor, nobody really knows who’s responsible for what.

And the absurdity doesn’t end there. How can a government agency – unelected and unaccountable to the people of Valletta – hold more budget and influence than the local council itself? How is the council expected to act when it’s boxed in from all sides? If we are serious about giving Valletta a future, we must start by giving its residents and their representatives the authority, the resources and the dignity they deserve.

It’s been nearly a year since Valletta’s local council elections. A new term brought with it bold promises – a ‘better Valletta under new management’, as touted by the Labour-led council. But today, I find myself asking: What has really changed?

Empower the council. Clarify responsibilities. Give weight to residents’ voices. And, most of all, act - Ylenia Montfort

Despite the shift in leadership, I still receive the same complaints from residents (including myself as a resident): filthy streets, rubbish left overnight, music playing loudly and illegally well beyond the permitted hours. Residents are still being ignored and enforcement remains inconsistent or altogether absent.

As someone who forms part of the council, I can say this: it’s frustrating to see genuine concerns continually go unaddressed, especially when solutions are within reach. We cannot keep pointing fingers or hiding behind bureaucracy. If change was promised, then change must be delivered – visibly and meaningfully.

Culture should never be an excuse for chaos. The Valletta I’d like to see is one where culture thrives but the residents are respected. Where every event is designed with the city in mind – not imposed on it.

A balance is possible. Music doesn’t have to be deafening. Events don’t have to leave trails of trash. Tourists don’t need to outnumber residents to be considered a success. And businesses can flourish without turning every corner into a bar with endless tables and chairs, mostly without valid permits and without leaving room for at least an ambulance to pass through.

The Valletta I’d like to see is one that works for everyone. One that’s pedestrian-friendly and accessible. A city where you can find a quiet garden, a public library, an affordable meal and even a place to live – not just luxury apartments, souvenir shops and cocktail bars.

A Valletta where students study, creatives create, families grow and elders rest. A city that doesn’t just look good in photos but feels good to live in.

This is not a nostalgic rant. Nor is it a rejection of progress. But progress must be thoughtful. Valletta deserves a master plan that works – a plan grounded in the daily lives of the people who walk its streets, not just in glossy documents or ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Let’s move beyond complaints. Let’s start conversations. Let’s ask better questions – and demand better answers. Empower the council. Clarify responsibilities. Give weight to residents’ voices. And, most of all, act.

Ylenia Montfort is PN minority leader on the Valletta local council.