The exhibition Vanishing Point by Madeleine Gera is currently on display at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana, running until the end of October. Curated by Melanie Erixon, the exhibition presents a rich collection of Gera’s works, each offering deep insights into contemporary issues through her distinctive artistic approach.

Gera is a well-known name in the Maltese art scene, but for those unfamiliar, her impressive journey began in 1991 when she was awarded a long-term scholarship to study fine art in Florence, Italy, at the Scuola di Arte Grafica, Il Bissonte.

Madeleine Gera

Her studies continued at the Angel Academy and other studios in Florence from 2002 to 2010. Gera has exhibited widely, both in Malta and internationally, including at the Antipodes Art Gallery in West Chester County, New York, and in Florence.

Notably, in 2016, she participated in the Architecture Venice Biennale, Reporting from the Front, invited by Architecture Project alongside other artists. From 2006 to 2015, Gera ran Atelier Madeleine Gera in Valletta, a studio dedicated to portrait and figurative painting in the classical tradition.

The Doctor’s Carnival Party

In 2007, she was a consultant for Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti on the Edward Caruana Dingli Exhibition at the President’s Palace in Valletta.

The exhibition Vanishing Point is an immersive visual diary spanning four years, during which Gera deeply reflected on various aspects of daily life, often drawing attention to contemporary concerns and significant events. Through her art, she creates a space for viewers to engage with the complex issues of modern existence.

The exhibition is divided into several sub-themes, each addressing different facets of contemporary life. One prominent theme is Greek mythology, with Calypso in Gozo and Medusa being standout pieces.

Calypso in Gozo

Calypso, the exhibition’s centrepiece, portrays a nearly life-sized woman in a strapless red dress, gazing downward. On her right arm, a delicate branch of flowers – real or perhaps a tattoo – adds an element of mystery. The background of sea, sky, and clouds is adorned with floating cherub heads, evoking Renaissance paintings like Giovanni Bellini’s Madonna and Child with Red Cherubs.

However, Gera interjects contemporary commentary by depicting cranes and overdevelopment in Xagħra – thought to be Calypso’s home. This mirrors themes explored in Darren Tanti’s Longing for Home, where Calypso’s presence is also contrasted against urbanisation in Xagħra.

Medusa

Medusa, by contrast, offers a more introspective take on the mythological figure. Rather than portraying her as the vengeful creature from the legend, Gera paints Medusa in profile, calm and restrained.

Another theme Gera explores is Urban Rhythm, inspired by her life in Valletta. In this series, she captures the city’s energy, depicting bustling scenes filled with people and feasts. However, this vibrant atmosphere is tempered by the quiet, reflective tone of Valletta Rooftops, which offers a serene view from Gera’s rooftop. This juxtaposition highlights the tension between Valletta’s lively spirit and the creeping commercialisation threatening its identity. Gera suggests that the city’s essence is being diluted by unchecked noise, music, and the spread of restaurant tables into once-tranquil spaces.

Tucano

Nature plays a central role in much of Gera’s work, and this is reflected in several paintings featuring animals, birds, plants, and flowers. Works such as Man with a Parakeet, Woman with a Lily, and Boy with Lizard (inspired by Caravaggio’s Boy Bitten by a Lizard) emphasise the delicate balance between humans and the natural world. In Boy with Lizard, a sense of equality between the boy and the creature symbolises hope for renewal and redemption. Gera’s exploration of humanity’s relationship with nature underscores the need for balance and mutual respect.

This balance is further addressed in the theme of Man vs Man, where Gera reflects on the loss of indigenous cultures and the urgent need to preserve cultural heritage. Through these works, she issues a call to action, reminding viewers of the fragility of both nature and culture and of our responsibility to protect them.

Another intriguing piece is The Garden of the Floating World, which depicts a Geisha in profile within a tranquil Japanese garden. Inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel The Artist of the Floating World, the painting explores the themes of memory, guilt, and cultural change. Gera interweaves the fleeting beauty of nature with the complexities of human experience, creating a work that resonates on multiple levels.

The Garden of the Floating World

A standout work in the exhibition is The Doctor’s Carnival Party, set during Venice’s famous carnival. The surreal scene features masked figures that evoke both festivity and tension, symbolising the transition from joy to the solemnity of Lent.

Gera subtly references the recent pandemic with the inclusion of a plague doctor’s mask, reminding viewers of how abruptly life can change. The painting captures the uncertainty many felt during the pandemic but also reflects on the unexpected ways people found new joy and fulfillment in the midst of the crisis.

Saint Phillips Garden Valletta Rooftops

Vanishing Point ultimately invites viewers to consider their place in the world and their impact on the environment and humanity. Gera’s works challenge us to confront difficult questions about the future and the choices we make, urging action before it’s too late. The exhibition serves as a poignant reflection on our collective responsibilities.

The title Vanishing Point refers not only to the artistic technique of creating an illusion of depth but also serves as a metaphor for how our focus on the important aspects of life is gradually fading. Gera seems to suggest that we are losing sight of what truly matters, preferring to live within illusions rather than face reality. Through this lens, Vanishing Point is not only an exploration of perspective in art but also a profound commentary on how we navigate the complexities of today’s world.

