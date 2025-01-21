Thea Aquilina won the sixth edition of the Kantamagħna Festival, held at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on January 18. She won for a superb rendition of the song I Will Survive.

Nicole Hammett placed second, while Ema placed third in the competition.

Giorgio Anici Camilleri receiving his award.

Meanwhile, Giorgio Anici Camilleri won the Kantamagħna Junior festival, which was open to singers aged 11 to 15. He performed the song What a Wonderful World. Aaliyah Grech and Joy Xerri placed second and third respectively.

All singers were accompanied by an 18-piece live band, DCapitals Big Band, under the direction of Mro George Apap. Keane Cutajar hosted the festival.

Aquilina will now be signing a one-year contract with DCapitals Big Band, giving her the opportunity to participate in a number of concerts with the Gozitan band.

Kantamagħna was presented in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the ministry for Gozo and planning.