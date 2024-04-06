The theft of open spaces from the public is widespread and even streets of historical value are not immune to this takeover, ADPD warned on Saturday.

A “climate of impunity has emerged” with owners of commercial establishments ignoring regulation and doing as they like, safe in the knowledge there is a lack of enforcement.

During a news conference, the Green Party decried the constant takeover of public spaces, especially through tables and chairs. The press conference took place shortly after protesters gathered in Valletta over the same issue.

ADPD chair Sandra Gauci said the takeup of public land is the result of an inter-ministerial committee working hand-in-hand with representatives from the hospitality and restaurant sector, excluding the participation of representatives from the localities concerned.

Regulations were drafted, approved, and implemented in a manner that favours money over people, ADPD said.

Even the Ombudsman had to bring this to the attention of parliament, calling for the authorities concerned to take action by confiscating chairs and tables and fining the offenders.

“Public land should serve the needs of the people first, and not that of business,” Gauci concluded.

The party urged people to vote for representatives who listen to and prioritise the concerns of their voters, ahead of the June European elections.