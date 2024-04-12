Car design firm Theon has revealed its latest creation – a bespoke Porsche 911 Targa known as the GBR003.

The GBR003 has an all-carbon body, six-speed manual gearbox and a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated air-cooled engine – producing 403bhp and 100bhp per litre.

The exterior colour is a one-off – called Pastel blue – with a contrasting liquorice leather interior while there are 18-inch Fuchs wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S tyres.

Step inside and the GBR003 Theon 911 has the touring seat option, which is designed for comfortable fast road driving, with sculpted rear bucket seats that take inspiration from Porsche’s 928 coupe – while the rear seats also incorporate subwoofers to enhance the audio experience.

