Perinatal mental health services are being strengthened through the provision of therapists and psychologists to assist parents suffering mental health issues.

The free-of-charge service will be offered in person and online to mothers and fathers.

“This is a crucial service during a delicate time before and after the birth of a baby, when both parents are experiencing new emotions, and at times can face mental health challenges, such as anxiety or depression,” Ruth Sciberras, head of the Positive Parenting NGO told a press conference.

“These free services are a priority to strengthen and address the well-being of both the mother and father, and to continue addressing the stigma around mental health,” she said, highlighting that the more parents seek help, the more support they will be provided.

“Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but of courage,” she stressed.

The service will be offered by Positive Parenting Malta in collaboration with the Health Ministry, the Social Policy and Family Ministry, and Perinatal Mental Health Services at Mater Dei Hospital.

RELATED STORIES Postnatal depression twice as high in developing countries

Michael Musu, permanent secretary at the Family Ministry, said the service will also have an economic advantage to it. Analysis has shown that for every €1 the government invested in the services, it saved €55 on long-term social benefits.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said the service reflected the government’s belief that strong families were the backbone of a resilient society.

“This is a clear example of when we collaborate, we can be more efficient and provide better services to the public,” he said.

A recent study showed that one in five mothers faces mental health challenges during the perinatal period. Between five and 15 per cent of fathers experience anxiety or depression during their partner’s pregnancy and in the first year after the child is born.

Perinatal mental health services were already provided by the Health Ministry during a sample pilot project, where women were assessed and provided with the necessary specialised psychological therapy, both pre-conceptual and post-partum.