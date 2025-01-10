After her first solo exhibition in September 2023, titled Airborne Flowerets, artist Christina Darmanin is presenting new work in an exhibition titled Love X Light at Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali.

Darmanin’s inspiration draws on the certainty that “there is always light [at the end of the tunnel]” for no matter what difficulties arise during the course of one’s lifetime.

“Life can be hard,” she admits, “but there is always God’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

To add relevance to her convictions, she quotes Martin Luther King’s famous words: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

Gratitude

The artist believes that darkness and troublesome moments can be overcome with faith and asserts that the underlying theme of the exhibition refers to restoration, elevation and inspiration that is nurtured by the light of the sun but more so by the luminosity of God’s love and His word.

“I feel inspired to share these works after a challenging year. I’m convinced that the light I have embraced in the sunshine of Malta and the light I have received from God’s word beckoned and also healed,” Darmanin says.

Eating the Sun

She thanks her grandfather, architect and artist Richard England, for his support, her mentor Mike Sinclair, Dynia Grille for the graphics, Juan at Focal for the printing, as well as her sponsors Gemelli Framing, Nu Caffé Aperitivo and Vee Gee Bee Art.

Love X Light opens on January 10 at 7pm and runs until the end of January. Opening hours: 8am to 2.30pm weekdays and 9am to noon on Saturdays.