It’s scary to think about, but I am one of the last generations that will remember a time before the internet. The technological leaps and bounds taken during my lifetime so far were still science fiction when I was born in the late 1980s.

I got my first mobile phone when I was 15, and I got rudimentary mobile internet, which I rarely used, when I was 17. In my mind, there is a clear line between the time before the internet became widespread and after because it was the web that started to blur the lines between the private and public.

Before the mobile phone, if you went on holiday abroad, there would be no way for your employer to reach you unless you phoned them yourself from your hotel or a telephone box. The thing is, this never happened because no one expected to hear from you while you were away, and that was your personal time.

When you were at work, and five o’clock rolled around, you left the office and that was that. No e-mails sneakily slid into your inbox, competing with your family for your attention.

Plainly put, there used to be clear boundaries between work and home, meaning people didn’t feel the stress and pressure to perform around the clock as they do today.

In a MISCO survey on Employee Wellbeing at the Workplace, it was found that 88% of Malta’s employees report poor mental wellness due to work at some point during their careers. This figure has increased by 10% from just two years ago. Among other things, some of which were more positive, the survey confirmed that working hours are rising, with 57% of the 479 employees interviewed saying that they now work over their standard 40 hours a week. A MISCO director explained this overworking phenomenon best when she said: “Employees are finding it increasingly difficult to switch off, and this is taking a toll on their emotional and physical health.”

The problem is that there is no switching off from anything anymore. In the same way a ringing telephone demands to be answered, an e-mail or a message demands to be read. This creates a sense of, many times, non-existent urgency, which, in turn, creates stress and anxiety.

Since we now carry our inboxes in the palms of our hands, we unwittingly feel that we have no excuse not to answer everyone and everything at all times. And when we don’t reply to things immediately, the thought of having to get in touch either lingers uneasily at the edge of our minds or we sometimes receive abrupt follow-up e-mails a few hours later. The expectation to be continuously plugged in has become pervasive and crushing.

There needs to be a better work-life balance, and, need I say, a better machine-life balance. We can’t keep looking down at our phones or typing at our computers and missing the bigger picture of what a full life entails.

We must demand better from our employers and, ultimately, ourselves, which means knowing when to disconnect our phones and reconnect with those physically around us.

There’s no point in posting photos of grass if you don’t know what it smells like.