There are no dangerous snakes in Malta, but that did not stop a group of campers in Mellieħa from lighting a fire to "keep dangerous snakes away".

The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) shared the anecdote as it reminded the public that all snakes in Malta are harmless to humans and that it is illegal to harm them in any way.

On Friday, rangers spotted a group camping in Aħrax, Mellieħa. The unit said that while the campers “had done most things correctly, such as keeping the site clean, and litter contained,” they noticed the group had lit a fire close by.

When asked about the fire, the group said it was to keep "dangerous snakes away", the unit said in a post on Facebook.

After asking the group to put out the fire, the rangers explained there were “no dangerous snakes in Malta,” however, and stressed that indigenous species of snakes in Malta were “strictly protected by law.”

The MRU said snakes were “very beneficial” for the country’s biodiversity and provided guidance for campers making a fire outside, including checking the legality of a location, elevating the fire and keeping it away from tree canopies.

Stressing the importance of education in its fight against environmental crimes, the unit said it was focused on discussing such incidents with the public: “Many times, just like in this case, it's a habit or misunderstanding which can easily be solved immediately."

The presence – or rather, absence – of venomous snakes in Malta is said to be thanks to Saint Paul, who shipwrecked off the coast of Malta in around 60 AD.

According to Christian teachings, the saint was bitten by a viper but, to the amazement of locals who witnessed the incident, was not poisoned.

After that incident, other serpents on the island are said to have lost their venom and ceased to be a threat to humans – a story which, by the sounds of it, the group of campers in Mellieħa had not heard.

There are four species of snake native to Malta: the Western Whip Snake, Algerian Whip Snake, Leopard Snake and Cat Snake. All four species are protected by law.

While the cat snake is poisonous, its venom only affects small animals and the species is therefore not dangerous to humans, according to the Environment and Resources Authority.