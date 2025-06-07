Spinola Palace, British era aqueducts and a cave in St Julian’s are among 16 new entries to a catalogue of national heritage.

The new entries join thousands of others on the national inventory, a catalogue of cultural assets maintained by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) that affords additional protection by the authorities.

Gozo’s Victoria aqueduct, the Fawwara aqueduct in Siġġiewi and the Xemxija aqueduct along Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, described as “monumental feats of engineering” by the SCH, were all added to the list.

The 19th-century Mercury House now lies in the shadow of Joseph Portelli’s Mercury Towers.

Their addition follows scheduling by the Planning Authority last week, when the Fawwara and Xemxija structures were granted Grade 2 protection and the Victoria aqueduct, Grade 1.

St Julian’s Spinola Palace, its belvedere – a summer house or open-sided gallery – and boathouse, also scheduled by the PA, were also added to the list as “significant examples of both palatial and maritime architecture”, according to the SCH.

Commissioned in the 17th- century, the palace is notable for its segmental windows and “evokes the grandeur of the late baroque style”, the superintendence said.

The Xemxija aqueduct and those at Victoria and Fawwara were described as “monumental feats of engineering”. Photo: Frank Vincentz/Wikimedia Commons.

Nearby Mercury House, a 19th-century building now dwarfed by Joseph Portelli’s Mercury Tower project, also joined the inventory along with various rows of houses in the locality.

Late 19th- and early 20th-century houses on Ix-Xatt ta’ Spinola and Pjazza Qalb ta’ Ġesù, Triq San Ġorġ, Triq il-Knisja, Triq il-Wilġa, Triq id-Dragonara and Triq Spinola all made it to the heritage database, with the SCH highlighting the properties’ “segmented and cohesive façade style”.

Rows of houses in St Julian’s were also added to the national inventory. Photo: Jonathan Borg

An animals’ water trough in the locality was also added to the list, as was the subterranean Ħarq Ħamiem cave, a site that has proved to be a sensitive topic.

In 2020, 10 organisations raised concerns that the db Group’s City Centre project would involve risky rock-cutting near the structure.

A boathouse on Triq il-Mensija in the area is also on the list.

The national list affords additional oversight by the heritage authorities on works of cultural significance, with any alterations or development requiring prior approval by the SCH.

St Julian’s Ħarq Ħamiem cave also made it onto the list. Photo: Facebook/Save Harq Hamiem

Any damage to items on the list, even if privately owned, is punishable by law.

“This latest addition to the national inventory is part of the continuous efforts to document, preserve and protect Malta’s cultural heritage... ensuring they remain lasting symbols of our collective history,” the SCH said.