Returning after four years, the Kamra tal-Periti (KtP) awards not only provided a platform for architectural projects but celebrated leadership in tackling Malta’s overdevelopment.

The prestigious Premju Emanuele Luigi Galizia awards attracted 77 submissions from across the country. Held at the Biblioteca, in Valletta, the awards ceremony highlighted the efforts of architects and public figures addressing the nation’s urban and environmental challenges.

Projects ranged from community-oriented spaces to innovative green architecture. This year’s awards gave a podium place to 20 architecture firms and public entities

Kamra tal-Periti president Andre Pizzuto used the platform to underscore how Maltese architects are responding to one of the country’s most pressing issues: overdevelopment. “These initiatives demonstrate that the profession not only has the necessary competences but is also eager to effect positive change in public space,” he said.

Projects that were honoured included residential homes, private residences, master plans for seaside towns, an airport hangar, revived heritage houses, the subtle transformation of a landfill, a focus on green spaces and the integration of trees and even the reimagining and redesign of old buses.

Winners and winning projects included ‘City of 1000 Gardens’ by Nidum for ‘Best Overall Project 2024’, the highest award of the night, while the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ went to perit David Felice from AP.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg of Ħondoq ir-Rummien fame won the ‘Architecture Leadership Award’ for his crusade to protect the idyllic bay from the proposed development. The awards also singled out Anthony Cassar for his ‘Special Contribution to the Profession’ and his dedication to the KtP.

The facade of 'twentyfour' by 3DM Architecture. 'Bothouse' by SON Architecture Studio. 'Bothouse' 'Casa Ursula' by Openworkstudio. 'Dar Tereza' by Local Office for Architecture. SON Architecture won Best Emerging Practice. 'The Way We Live' by Valentino Architects.

The ‘Design Excellence Award’ went to Bothouse by SON Architecture, which also won the ‘Emerging Practice Award’.

The Heritage Preservation Award went to ‘Casa Gourgion, in Mdina’ by Model Architects and CVC Architecture Studio.

‘Dar Tereża’ by Local Office for Architecture won the ‘Community Impact Award’ and ‘Casa Ursula’ by Openworkstudio took home the ‘Interior Architecture Award’.

The ‘Rehabilitation and Restoration of Wied Fulija Landfills’ by DTR won the ‘Landscape Architecture Award’.

‘City of 1000 Gardens’, which “enhanced the community’s connection to the natural world”, and the ‘Regenerative Multi-Modal Transport System’ by Mizzi Studio, which reflected a strong commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly transportation solutions, jointly won the ‘Architecture Vision Award’.

Special commendations for ‘Architecture Vision’ also went to ‘The Way We Live’ by Valentino Architects and ‘Help Malta Breathe’ by Periti Studio, while residential project ‘twentyfour’ by 3DM Architecture received a special commendation for ‘Interior Architecture’ and the ‘Aircraft MRO Hangar Facility’ by EM Architects for innovation.

KTP president Andre Pizzuto (top) and juror Simonetta Cenci at this year’s architecture awards.

'We hope to see more of these projects'

The jury, which included international architects, recognised “an attitude that highlights the role of architects in society”, showcasing projects that reflected a civic engagement, which benefitted the community over personal interest. Projects that exemplified how architecture could serve as a catalyst for community development, promoting healing and well-being were recognised.

The jury highlighted the “brilliant fusion of creativity, history and modern living, setting a high standard for future architectural endeavours”.

Projects that sent a “true message of hope, emphasising the fundamental role of the architect on our fragile planet, where “the architect repairs human interventions on the land” also received awards.

“We hope to see more of these projects in the future in Malta,” the jurors said.

Accolades were given for the achievement of quality and balance between the natural environment and urban development and the illustration of how they can coexist, as well as for “examples of how real local actions can be established for the benefit of the planet, for nature, for mankind”.

During the presentations, the periti (architects and civil engineers) were able to demonstrate their skills in concept development, research, technique and public engagement, as well as their ability to carry forward projects with a commitment and passion, leaving those present “in awe”, Pizzuto said in his speech.

The sessions managed to transmit the “sense of magic that high-quality architecture brings with it” to those in the audience.