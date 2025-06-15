This week, another building adjacent to a development site collapsed.

Thankfully, the residents were evacuated a few hours earlier by a quick-thinking third-party architect who observed the damage and decided on his own accord to play it safe. He was proven right within hours and around 32 lives were spared. From here I would like to commend this responsible architect.

As always, the developer is shifting the blame on others. It is never the developers, contractors or architects’ fault.

The buildings there were inhabited, lived in and were safe havens to their owners who had worked their fingers to the bone to own their property there only for some developer’s greed to sweep it from under their feet in just a few days.

From here onwards, these residents have a mountain to climb to win back what rightfully belongs to them but at least, they are alive and well and have the architect to thank and be grateful to.

We were not so lucky.

Our lives changed forever on April 12, 2000.

Rita Vella, seated, was killed when her house collapsed on April 12, 2000.

Our house in Sliema was brought down during excavation works next door. Our mother Rita and brother Joseph were inside around lunchtime with the plates still on the table. Our uncle Tony just managed to run out just in time with his dog.

Our brother survived with serious injuries. Our mother Rita unfortunately passed away in hospital some four hours later due to critical injuries. Our mother was 84 years old, but she had the energy of a 50-year-old and was the fulcrum of the family.

Our problems started a few weeks earlier when demolishment works started next door.

There was noise and dust galore. We brought in our architect to assess our property before works started and he also met up with the third party’s architect to discuss the manner the works were to proceed.

A few days before the eventful day, the architect in charge of the works popped by and in his own words was “surprised and shocked” that works had started and got so far “without his knowledge”. During the court proceedings it transpired that he had seen the dangerous state of our property, advised the contractor to put up concrete shuttering and went home to his family without even bothering to tell us, the residents, about the danger.

The contractor ignored the architect’s instructions saying it was “too late in the day to order the shuttering” and came back the following couple of days to continue excavating and further damaging our house from the pediment, which had been exposed since excavations had gone deeper than planned.

The house collapsed and this was the start of court proceedings which lasted 20 years. Both contractors (a sub-contractor was also involved) and the architect were found guilty and were ordered to pay compensation.

Notwithstanding the court sentence and order, the guilty have shied away from honouring this by ignoring our lawyer’s communications through their own lawyers. To his merit, the sub-contractor had approached us to settle his dues.

My thoughts here are: what if this architect, who was eventually handed the post of chairperson of the Planning Authority soon after, had acted responsibly by warning us of the danger? What if he did so instead of simply advising the contractor to carry out emergency works instead of going home to dinner and bed? How can these people sleep knowing they were the cause of manslaughter and serious injury?

Just a footnote, the criminal code clearly stated that a person found guilty of manslaughter is liable to a prison term of up to four years or a fine of €11,600.

A person found guilty of causing an injury on top of the manslaughter is further liable to a 10-year prison term. I wonder what the magistrate in our case was thinking at the time!