A Maltese activist arrested three times during protests in Amsterdam against Israel’s war in Gaza has described the “brutal” clashes with Dutch riot police.

Robin Izzy Fiott was among about a thousand protesters at the student-led demonstrations at the University of Amsterdam that began on May 6.

Footage shows the former social sciences degree student being struck with a baton by an officer as police violently dispersed the protest.

The 24-year-old also claimed they were struck on the arms, shoulders, back and diaphragm during another incident and denied medical attention while in custody.

“This was brutal… They really hurt me.”

A Maltese man was among pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam against whom police used batons. Video editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Fiott, who graduated in March, said Palestine became a priority following Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 36,000 people since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

“I feel I cannot focus on anything else or think about anything else,” said Fiott.

The confrontation in Amsterdam followed weeks of unrest at universities in the US and Europe as students called for a ceasefire. Students at Amsterdam were also attempting to compel the university to sever ties with Israeli organisations.

Fiott said they wanted to protest after seeing “the horrors” of what is happening in Gaza.

They pitched tents and surrounded themselves with a barricade of bricks, planks, bicycles and rope.

But in the early hours of May 7, after 14 hours of demonstrations, police moved in.

Screengrab shows Robin Izzy Fiott, circled, at the frontline of the protest.

“They had dogs, drones, helicopters, sprays, bulldozers, spotlights, and an insane number of police vans,” said Fiott, who was on the front lines of the encampment.

At one point, a bulldozer was used to knock down the student-built barricades.

“I saw my friend being lifted by the bulldozer, so I held onto the back of her shirt,” Fiott said. “Before I knew it, I was being lifted as well. As I was being lifted, the police began to beat my fingers with a baton so I would let go.”

I saw my friend being lifted by the bulldozer - Robin Izzy Fiott

Fiott was arrested shortly afterwards, alongside 168 other demonstrators. It was their second arrest: they had previously been arrested in a pro-Palestine protest before the encampments began.

When the protesters were released at 6am, Fiott said they returned to the encampment to find that their personal belongings, including laptops and house keys, had been discarded.

The following day, on May 8 at 2pm, the police again moved in and Fiott was arrested for a third time.

“What we experienced is nothing in comparison to what Palestinian people have faced for decades,” they said.

Most of the arrested demonstrators have been released, although four were held on charges of perpetrating violence against the police.

“First, they were trying to charge me with violence, then they were trying to charge me with inciting violence, then they just charged me with disturbing the peace and gave me a fine.”

Dutch police arrest a demonstrator at the protest on May 9. Photo: AFP

The University of Amsterdam claimed the initially peaceful protest had turned hostile and estimated the first week of protests caused €1.5 million in damages and were putting locals’ safety at risk.

Police said they had to act to stop the event due to safety concerns.

“The police’s input was necessary to restore order,” police said on social media.

Demonstrations at the University of Malta have been very different compared to their Dutch counterparts.

There have been two teach-ins organised by the Department of Education and the Department of International Relations, which brought together students and faculty members to highlight issues.

Fiott thinks Maltese students should do more to engage in protest.

“The teach-in was great, but it was not enough. … We have the power and resources to do more so why not use it? We need more.”