A project with the title Still Here has found a novel way to counter feelings of invisibility among care home residents: putting them on stage for a cabaret performance.

As part of a series of work with older people, Arthaus Productions recently arranged a show that saw residents of the Imperial Care Home share and portray their life stories alongside younger performers.

Residents of Imperial Care Home perform in "Still Here"

“It gave us, the mature people, the opportunity to shine and show our worth in society”, Christine Abramovic, 74 told Times of Malta.

She was one of the narrators of the production, produced in collaboration with the Imperial and the Arts Council, and performed at the Sliema care home earlier in February.

Christine Abramovic. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Doris Attard, who, at 86, was the most senior performer, joked that her fellow friends and residents “made me” take part and that she agreed before she realised it was a cabaret.

But “it was absolutely worth it and it was lovely to share those memories”, she added.

Residents of the Imperial were extensively interviewed about their lives with their stories woven into a script that combined live performances and recorded segments. Memories such as dressing up for strolls along the Sliema Front or choosing a treat from the now-shuttered Blackley’s Bakery were brought to life.

Maryrose Fenech, 69, the baby of the group, said the project brought back many memories of her “happy childhood growing up playing on the street with friends”. She reminisced about playing marbles and passju – a traditional game similar to hopscotch – in her childhood.

“The best part was not just reliving our memories but being able to make such a beautiful new one at this time in our lives,” added Josette Busuttil, who has just turned 79.

Another of the narrators, Marylene Borg, 76, said the production was deeply emotional for her as she had been involved in theatre in her youth but had not performed on stage for decades.

Marylene Borg. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“It gave you something to look forward to. At times, at our age, life can become static.”

Samantha Corrieri Dela, president of Arthaus, said the idea of the project came about several years ago after she coordinated a dance workshop for older people. “I just came back so excited with the idea of working with older people,” she said.

Artistic director Lucienne Camilleri, who secured funding through the Right to Culture fund, said contemporary theatre can sometimes feel inaccessible to older generations and the aim was partly to change that. “We really wanted to make them enjoy this,” she said.

Arthaus wants to produce more projects like Still Here but funding remains a challenge. Camilleri emphasised the value of theatre, saying: “When people do theatre, they tap into a lot of emotion and social injustice, which helps them relate to and understand life better.”