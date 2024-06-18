Living in Turkey has become increasingly popular in recent times - this is due to the country’s beautiful landscape, history, culture and job opportunities. Moreover, by comparison, Turkey is more affordable than other countries - this also applies to property. With Istanbul and Antalya topping the charts for desirable real estate, buying residential and commercial property in Turkey carries plenty of advantages.

Here are the steps to take when planning to purchase property in Turkey.

Identify your needs

Identifying your needs should be the first requirement as buying a house is a crucial and important investment. Therefore, assessing your needs is an essential step before taking any solid steps. It is important to take into account every detail and need.

Therefore, when investing in your future, it is important to know the value of the house you are buying. Do your research on the surroundings of the house you want to buy and consider various elements - such as accessibility, proximity to public transport, structure of the surrounding buildings, and distance to central points and amenities.

This will give you a good idea of the property's value and whether or not the property is a good fit for your needs.

Set a maximum budget

Personal finance and money management is an issue that needs to be addressed with good planning. This makes the potential buyer well prepared against any financial issues in the short-, medium- and long-term. Thus, setting a budget is another important issue when buying a home.

Choose the city that's right for you

What are the attributes, in terms of their interests and preferences, that define a popular city?

An excellent neighborhood for homebuyers typically features access to transportation, reputable schools, and active local communities.

The relevance of an excellent location won't last indefinitely due to development-related reasons, which is the second crucial point to understand. Cities, towns, and even suburban communities go through ongoing change. Within a few years, a neighborhood may go from being less desirable to a promising status. Of course, what constitutes a desirable city will vary from person to person, but other objective elements affect a home's worth.

Research the features of the property

It will also be useful for you to examine issues such as the neighborhood, region, development potential, and function in the upper-scale plans of the house you are considering buying.

Opportunities such as public transportation and proximity to social services also affect both the value of the home and the desire to live there.

Make sure you are working with a reliable real estate company

Working with the right real estate company is critical to guide you to your dream house. The research to find trustworthy real estate companies is not that difficult. Istanbul Property with its more than 13.435+ happy clients, and their testimonials, which are proven, could be the best choice.

Is it safe to buy property in Turkey?

Yes, it is safe to buy property in Turkey. Turkey is a preferred destination for foreign investors due to its remarkable natural beauty, significant political position, and high rate of return on investment.

Turkish citizenship by buying property in Turkey

Turkey's real estate market has significantly increased its selection of villas, residences, and studio apartments in recent years. There are plenty of other options. In particular, citizenship is granted to foreigners who invest $400,000 in Turkish real estate. One of the reasons Turkey stands out in international real estate sales is the fact that Turkish passport holders can travel to 111 countries without a visa.