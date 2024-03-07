On March 7, 2020, the health ministry confirmed Malta’s first cases of the dreaded coronavirus. It catapulted the country into unprecedented territory, more than two years of restrictions, quarantines, mask-wearing, social distancing and two partial lockdowns. During the pandemic days, we learned to live differently. And when all was over, we returned to normal… But some things stuck with us.

Sneezing in our elbows

COVID taught us to sneeze in our elbows. All photos: Shutterstock

During the pandemic, we were taught to keep our hands germ-free. This meant constantly washing and sanitising our hands whenever we touched anything that came from “outside”. We were advised to always sneeze into our elbows to avoid contaminating our hands – and spreading germs. Some people, especially children, can still be seen doing this.

Perspex

In some places, the perspex is still there.

As we stayed far away from one another during the pandemic, up came the Perspex to ensure no germs could reach the people behind it in shops, banks, schools, offices, elderly homes and the law courts. Once the pandemic was over, most of this Perspex came down. But some of it is still there - a reminder to keep our distance.

Masks

Mask-wearing still happens.

During the worst of the pandemic, we were all wearing them. Then slowly the masks started being eliminated from schools, public places and eventually even hospitals. But, every so often, we still come across people wearing masks. Pre-2020 we would have thought anyone wearing a mask was odd. But now we know what it means: most likely that person is vulnerable or has a vulnerable loved one.

Sanitiser

Sanitiser remains used

It lined shelves in supermarkets, pharmacies and stationers. We found it available in churches, stores and hospitals. We had one in every bag and in the car. It dried out the skin on our hands. Although we might not use sanitiser, as much as we did during the pandemic, many still have a container in their bag – just in case.

Stickers

'Keep your distance' stickers are still around.

Every so often, you can still come across a sticker affixed to a shop door, or on the floor, reminding us to wear a mask or 'keep your distance'. These ones literally stuck.

Working from home

Working from home became more acceptable.

Before COVID, some employers would not accept staff members working from home. But when the pandemic hit, this became a must. As things started getting back to normal some employers went back to their previous demands, but others adopted work-from-home policies that are still in place today. It helped save on office space rental and costs, and made hundreds of workers discover the joy of working in their nightgowns.

Online meetings

Online meetings remained popular.

There was a time when meetings were mostly held face-to-face. COVID changed this as online meeting platforms boomed. They still remain popular: be it for work meetings or even parents’ day school appointments with teachers.

Food deliveries

Food deliveries caught on.

They are visible in our roads. All. The. Time. I’m talking about food delivery motorcycles. COVID brought in the need for this no-contact form of stay-at-home grocery shopping. And we loved it as it fits into our busy lives. Not only did grocery and take-away deliveries stick, they were even extended to other items like gifts and toys.

Knuckle fingers

Some still use our knuckles to press buttons.

During the height of the pandemic the sight of a germ-coated button in a public place – like a lift or a traffic light - sent us into a panic. We figured it out by pressing those buttons with our knuckles or elbows. Then sanitising. Many still do it. Why not?

Anxiety

Anxiety levels remained high after covid.

We keep hearing professionals talk about this: How anxiety levels spiralled during the pandemic. And, even though the medical risks are now over, the ripple effect of those stressful years are still being felt.