Thirty diocesan and religious priests gathered on July 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their priestly ordination with Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John’s Co-Cathedral, in Valletta.

The thanksgiving mass honoured their dedication and service, with a special remembrance for the 12 priests who were ordained with them but have since passed onto eternal life.

In his homily, Archbishop Scicluna emphasised that priests, who are called upon to heal others, also need healing themselves. He expressed deep gratitude for their devoted service to the Church and encouraged them to pray for more vocations.

The celebration not only highlighted a significant milestone in the lives of the priests but also served as a testament to their firm commitment to God and to both Maltese society and communities abroad over the past five decades.

Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1974, Archbishop Michael Gonzi ordained 51 priests at St John’s Co-Cathedral to commemorate his Golden Jubilee as bishop. The newly ordained included 26 diocesan and 25 religious priests.