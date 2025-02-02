Achieving a proper work-life balance is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Many families in Malta struggle to juggle work commitments with personal responsibilities, and this is taking a toll on our entire society.

If we want a future where families can thrive, we must take action. The Nationalist Party is committed to delivering real, tangible reforms that ensure families have the time, flexibility, and support they need.

Malta is facing a demographic crisis. With the lowest fertility rate in the EU our nation is struggling to sustain its population. Many want to have children, yet are held back by financial insecurity, limited parental leave, and a lack of flexible work arrangements. Studies show that parents struggle to meet their family responsibilities due to work constraints. The studies confirm women continue to shoulder the bulk of childcare duties, with a ridiculously small percentage of men taking on the majority of childcare at home. Our current policies are inadequate and failing the people they are meant to support.

Yet, the government has opted for the weakest possible implementation of EU work-life balance directives, doing the bare minimum required by law. It has left parents, self-employed and entire segments of society without the support they desperately need. This half-hearted approach is not good enough. The Nationalist Party is ready to step in with a bold plan that prioritises families, strengthens the economy, and build a fairer, more resilient Malta.

One of the core pillars of our plan is a comprehensive reform of maternity, paternity, and parental leave. We propose extending paternity leave from 10 to 15 days and increasing parental leave from eight to 28 weeks, ensuring it is split equally between both parents and remains non-transferable. This change is essential to encourage shared parenting responsibilities and allows mothers and fathers to play an active role in their children’s early years.

Additionally, we propose increasing maternity leave from 18 to 24 weeks, with the option for the last six weeks to be transferred to the other parent. These changes would result in a total of one year of leave between maternity and parental leave, giving families the flexibility they need without placing all responsibility on mothers.

We are also advocating for parental and paternity leave to be government-paid for all workers, including self-employed individuals who currently lack proper protections. Our proposal ensures that parental leave is fully compensated up to the median wage, allowing all families to benefit from time off to care for their children.

We are committed to providing financial relief for employers so that businesses do not bear the cost alone. These policies strike the right balance between protecting families and supporting businesses.

We are prioritising reforms for childcare and flexible work arrangements. Many parents want to stay home with their children during the second year after childbirth, yet face financial barriers that force them back into full-time work sooner than they like. Our plan includes financial support for stay-at-home parents, ensuring they receive the same level of support as those with children in childcare. We also aim for tax credit incentives for employers who offer remote or hybrid work arrangements.

Research across the EU shows that strong work-life balance policies lead to higher workforce participation, reduced absenteeism, and improved productivity. A fairer parental leave system encourages more fathers to take an active part in their children’s life, breaking down outdated gender roles and fostering greater equality. When parents feel supported, they are more likely to have the number of children they desire, reversing the worrying trend of declining birth rates and ensuring a sustainable future for Malta.

The government had the chance to implement real change but failed to do so. Our proposals offer a clear alternative: a system that works for parents, businesses, and the country as a whole, opening a pathway for serious discussion.

Work-life balance should not be a privilege reserved for the few but a fundamental right that allows all families to flourish. The PN’s vision is clear: greater support for parents, fairer leave policies, and a genuine investment in Malta’s future. The choice is simple: we can continue down a path of stagnation, or we can take decisive action.

Our families deserve better, and we are ready to deliver.

Bernard Grech

Bernard Grech is Leader of the Opposition.