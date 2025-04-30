Where the mass grave that is Gaza is no longer a mass grave but an incredible piece of important real estate, which needs the cleansing out of its people.

Where the Gulf of Mexico is no longer a Gulf of Mexico but is, in fact, a Gulf of America.

Where a Panama Canal is not a Panama Canal but used to be a Chinese canal (sort of) but is now really, once again, an American canal (sort of).

Where a country, Greenland, is home to 57,000 mostly Inuit people who don’t yet realise they want to be American and need educating to that effect or else.

Where the Emperor’s country was apparently great once (or maybe twice), then wasn’t so great but is great again now and will soon be the greatest.

Where being European used to mean being an ally, but then meant being a freeloader, and now probably means being a ‘frenemy’ while also pathetic.

And, where thinking you’re Canadian is just plain silly.

That's the Emperor’s world.

Where being an environmentalist means scaling back or removing more than 130 measures to fight climate change, so we can ‘drill baby drill’ and deny all or any consequence.

Where sex and gender are not about biology but are about passports, bathrooms, schools, sports, websites and invisibility for targeted groups.

Where restoring ‘truth and sanity’ to American history means eliminating the ‘corrosive ideology’ that race, discrimination and the civil rights movement are central to understanding the American past.

Where, despite being illegal, buying votes by handing out cheques in public is encouraged as the new patriotism.

Where transactionalism is said to guide strategy except when it comes to the environment, migration, education, misogyny, museums, transpeople, ‘rogue judges’, fossil fuels, Gaza, the death penalty.

That's the Orange Emperor’s ‘brave’ new world.

Where the appearance of being a madman might, but then again might not, be a political strategy.

Where self-evident nonsensical ‘economics’ is ‘explained’ with a big chart and a complicated-looking formula, and used to guide future ‘on again, off again’ economic bullying.

Where, in support of ‘truth’ and ‘progress’, funding for education or research the Emperor doesn’t like is gutted, scientists are fired, public access to data is removed and teachers and researchers are threatened on ideological grounds.

Where promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in society is declared discriminatory, tyrannical and illegal, and schools, colleges, workplaces and state structures must reflect the Emperor’s thinking on this or else.

Where health policy is not a policy but a concept, where (some) vaccines and vaccine strategies might (or might not) be bad, where environmental health risks are ignored or deliberately downgraded, and where key health staff might (or might not) be fired.

Where being an undocumented migrant is declared automatically illegal (even ‘criminal’) despite the US Supreme Court ruling the opposite, and where migrant communities are declared less law-abiding, even though it is safer to live among migrants than native-born groups.

Where orange has become the new white, and where white now means never having to say you’re sorry for anything oppressive that happened (or might not have happened) in the past.

That's the Emperor’s ‘revolutionary’ world.

Where some of those who were here before (although not before the original before) have the right to decide about those who are here now and about those who might be here in the future, even though the Constitution asserts that no one has more right to be here than anyone else.

Where the Emperor enjoys hurting others, especially the vulnerable, the defenceless and the wounded, the so-called losers, including those in uniform.

Where making his Empire ‘first’ and ‘great’ again, means making others ‘last’ and ‘less’ and probably even lesser again and again, because that’s what being great is all about.

Where kissing my ass, putting up huge beautiful flagpoles and gold trinkets and portraits of the Emperor are deemed signs of style and strength.

That's the Emperor’s ‘democratic’ regime.

Utterly untrustworthy, morally bankrupt, politically belligerent and vengeful, consistently contradictory, devious and dishonest, macho and misogynistic, ignorant and deliberately ill-informed, narcissistic and profoundly ugly and not half as clever as he, his sycophantic regime and fans believe.