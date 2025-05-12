The four lions and a leopard that were found in poor conditions in Naxxar have been relocated to a "lifeless concrete structure surrounded by steel bars" in Dingli, according to animal activists.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Animal Liberation Malta posted a photo of large steel cages, claiming that the animals were transferred there last night secretly, "like the dirtiest of thieves would do".

It comes hours after animal rights minister Anton Refalo told Times of Malta that the animals had been relocated to a registered site and are not owned by controversial car dealer Christian Borg.

"I am informed that VRD (Veterinary Regulation Directorate) have relocated these dangerous animals to a site which is registered by Animal Welfare, which means there are all the safety standards in place,” Refalo said.

He did not provide details as to the location of the new site, instead, he highlighted that the new site has the "necessary standards".

In the post, Animal Liberation Malta said the animals will be stuck in the structure with no "grass, no space, no freedom".

"Just cages, where innocent prisoners will now spend the rest of their lives," the post read. "Animals that could have been rehabilitated abroad. Animals who were offered a second chance by For Paws and other organisations, only to be denied by a government that chose corruption over justice."

"This is a national shame. The whole country has lost," the statement concluded.

Last month, animal activists Vuċi għall-Annimali said international animal welfare organisations Four Paws and Born Free had been “refused access to Malta” to inspect the lions and leopard because authorities did not want to sedate the animals twice – an eventuality the group said had since taken place to move the animals to an alternative location.

The lions and leopard were discovered in a state of neglect months ago, on New Year's Eve, and animal rights activists alerted the authorities of the situation.

At the time, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate said the enclosure housing the animals was not in line with regulations and said it would be taking legal action against those responsible.

Last month, activists called a protest after announcing authorities had “no plan” for the animals following a meeting with officials. The VRD confirmed at the time that the animals had not been physically examined.