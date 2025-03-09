March 15 is globally recognised as World Consumer Rights Day, a day dedicated to acknowledging and promoting consumer rights.

This date holds historical significance as it marks the day in 1962 when US President John F. Kennedy addressed Congress on the importance of consumer rights. In doing so, he became the first world leader to formally recognise the crucial role consumers play in the economy.

During his landmark speech, President Kennedy emphasised that “consumers are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic decision”. He went on to outline four fundamental consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to choose, the right to information and the right to be heard. These principles laid the foundation for modern consumer protection policies, emphasising the need for fair and ethical treatment in the marketplace.

Over time, four additional rights were introduced to address emerging concerns. These include the right to the satisfaction of basic needs and ensuring access to essential goods and services; the right to redress, providing consumers with the means to seek fair remedies and compensation; the right to consumer education, empowering individuals with knowledge to make informed decisions; and the right to a healthy environment, recognising the impact of consumption on sustainability and well-being.

Together, these eight rights shape policies and regulations that safeguard consumers in an increasingly complex and interconnected economy.

To mark this year’s World Consumer Rights Day, the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA will set up an information stand in Valletta near the Parliament Building, on Friday, from 9am to 1pm.

As seating is limited, prospective attendees for the talks are encouraged to register in advance

Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to learn more about their rights as consumers, ask questions and seek professional advice on a range of consumer-related matters.

The event will also feature a series of informative talks tailored for both the public and key stakeholders, covering essential topics such as consumer guarantees, price indication regulations, available avenues for consumer redress and air passenger rights.

The talk on consumer guarantees will provide a clear understanding of consumers’ legal rights when purchased goods fail to meet the criteria stipulated in the sales agreement. Attendees will also learn about the available remedies and the key distinctions between legal and commercial guarantees.

Another talk will provide practical guidance on the steps consumers should take when encountering issues with a product or service they have purchased, as well as the various means of redress available locally to help consumers secure a satisfactory resolution.

Another talk will discuss the importance of the price-indication regulations, which ensure that consumers have access to clear product prices without the need to ask sellers for assistance. These regulations promote transparency and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

The fourth talk will focus on the rights of air passengers, explaining in detail the legal obligations of airlines in the event of flight delays, cancellations or overbookings.

Attendees will learn about care and assistance, re-routing options and financial compensation, as well as how to lodge a complaint with the airline and eventually the responsible enforcement body when their legal rights are not honoured.

Updated informational leaflets covering the key topics discussed during the talks will also be distributed from the information stand, ensuring attendees have easy access to valuable resources for future reference.

As seating is limited, prospective attendees for the talks are encouraged to register in advance by visiting the MCCAA website below or by sending an e-mail to mccaaevents@mccaa.org.mt.

By marking World Consumer Rights Day with an interactive information stand, the Office for Consumer Affairs reinforces its commitment to consumer education and protection. This initiative aims to empower consumers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions and to seek redress when their rights are not respected.

The stand provides a unique opportunity for both consumers and traders to engage directly with officers from the Office for Consumer Affairs, ask questions and gain practical information on how to address consumer-related issues.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 – Information Event

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025 | 9am – 1pm

Location: Valletta (near Parliament Building)

Schedule of information sessions:

9.30am – Consumer guarantees

10.30am – How to lodge a consumer complaint

11.30am – Price Indication Regulations

12.30pm – Air passenger rights

Register now! Secure your seat by visiting www.mccaa.org.mt or e-mailing mccaaevents@mccaa.org.mt.