Jordan Thompson overcame determined resistance by top-seeded Alexander Zverev to reach the final of the ATP hardcourt tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico where he will face Casper Ruud.

Thompson, the Australian eighth seed, needed eight match points to beat the German 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) in a three-hour, 40-minute marathon that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old Thompson will be seeking his first ATP tour singles title when he faces Ruud on Saturday evening.

Ruud rode a strong start to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening’s opening semi-final.

