The idea that we are all unique and there is room for everyone to be successful gives me hope for a better future in the workplace because an environment that celebrates individuality where employees feel valued, helps organisations explore high levels of creativity and collaboration. The current workplace looks different from what it was just a few years ago and it feels different too.

But what is the role of HR in shaping all of this?

Reflecting on the past, we often hear about “the good old days” when employees were more respectful and engaged and we recall a time when strong work ethics were the norm. Employees took pride in their work, demonstrated dedication, and upheld a sense of responsibility and integrity.

Today’s cultural shift in human resources management is placing the importance of the overall employee experience and engagement at the forefront of business needs. At the same time, however, there seems to be a shift in attitudes toward work, with varying perceptions about job commitment and professionalism.

What are we doing wrong?

Perhaps it is high time that as HR managers and leaders in organisations, we adapt to this new way by accepting that a suit or a title do not define a leader and that true leadership is about character, behaviour, and impact.

Leadership styles are evolving into more inclusive, empathetic, and adaptable managerial roles to inspire, motivate and empower their teams to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. True humanity is reflected in how we treat others at work.

The core of HR today is crucial in establishing and maintaining a workplace where employees feel secure and content. There is no room for office gossip and people no longer want to work in toxic environments.

Do we know how to manage this change?

The workplace model has changed but the values of respect and collaboration remain valid and principles such as teamwork and respect still hold immense value.

And while this has become a basic need, HR is not always addressing it, perhaps because we are too focused on adapting to the new work arrangements, too focused on managing flexible working hours, on working from home policies and other HR initiatives.

If we take a step back and slow down, we can perhaps realise that healthy work environments are defined by how we manage relationships at work. By looking back, we can re-examine the characteristics that defined workplaces of the past and learn how to foster a better culture of respect and teamwork in today’s modern work environments.

If anyone still wonders if HR is purely a support or an administrative function within their organisation, then we still have a lot of work to do!

HR has become pivotal in bridging the gap between past and present work ethics, creating an environment where both traditional values and modern needs are respected and balanced.

By cultivating a positive culture, investing in training and development, enhancing employee engagement, and balancing flexibility with clear expectations, HR can help reestablish a work environment where strong ethics are the foundation of success.

HR’s role is crucial in this transformation, guiding organisations to embrace both the strengths of the past and the potential of the future. With ethical leadership, innovation, inclusivity, and a focus on well-being, the future is indeed hopeful and bright. Let’s not wait for the referee to blow the whistle, it is still not game over and if we’re in it, let’s play our part in shaping a better future at the workplace.

Ritienne Xerri, HR director at misco