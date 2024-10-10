We have often heard how an overcrowded country, lack of open spaces, too much traffic and financial pressures are impacting the mental health of people in Malta.

But, beneath these lifestyle issues, there is another layer of tiny, sometimes unavoidable, everyday stressors that are contributing to the nation’s spiralling anxiety levels.

As the world marks World Mental Health Day, it is time to call them out.

These include “the little things” such as: having to repeatedly sign in to a work e-mail account using a two-step authenticator. Having to re-learn how to hold a milk carton or water bottle to navigate the attached bottlecap to avoid spilling. Having to queue to get rid of plastic bottles by inserting them into a machine that does not always work.

The word that comes to mind is a collective: Grrrrrrr!

All these examples are the result of new rules or regulations put in place and imposed on people by employers or the government.

Prof. Anton Grech, clinical chairman of Mental Health Services, explains that these feelings of frustration are very real – and have a reason.

“These things reflect that we are being more regimentalised and this is in conflict with our Mediterranean free spirit,” he said.

Medical sociologist Kay Polidano goes on to elaborate that all the examples show that, as societies grow, they become more complicated.

“Each new idea or invention requires us to continually adapt our ways of life. On their own, these changes might not seem like a big deal but, together, they add more stress and frustration. Progress is like a treadmill – no matter how much we strive for growth, whether in economics, technology, or personal development, the demands keep increasing, just like a treadmill that never stops,” she said.

The rat race

Treadmill. There is a feeling many can relate to. And it is one of the factors contributing to an increase in mental health problems.

The Maltese are the fourth biggest worriers in the world, according to the Global Emotions 2024 report that showed that 63% of the Maltese reported feelings of worry, while 55% reported feeling stressed.

“There is a sense of tension in the air,” says Grech, adding that this is increasing worldwide.

Post COVID, he says, there was a global increase in depression and anxiety that is even more pronounced in Malta.

Why?

“The high population density means that the county is overcrowded, and people have less personal space, which is documented to increase mental health issues.

“Life has become faster. Every second counts, which means that, if you are stuck in traffic, the anxiety levels are higher because of the link with the precious time lost,” he says as he encourages people to try to find time for themselves and think of it as an investment in their mental health.

The Malta Chamber of Psychologists says: “There is a noticeable increase in anxiety and anger among Maltese residents, influenced by various societal factors. In this context, anger refers to a heightened emotional state often triggered by frustration and perceived injustices in one’s environment.”

Another factor contributing to the anxiety pot is financial stress.

“Financial strain is another critical factor driving anger and anxiety in Malta. The cost of living has risen significantly, yet, wages have not kept pace, forcing many to take on multiple jobs just to meet basic needs. This financial burden, combined with a rushed lifestyle and a densely populated environment, results in chronic stress and burnout. People are constantly running from one commitment to another, leaving little room for relaxation or personal time,” the chamber says.

Financial strain is another critical factor driving anger and anxiety in Malta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Always ‘switched on’

Add to this the pressure of always being ‘switched on’ and connected. Grech notes that “communication has become constant and faster – demanding immediate attention and quick decision-making”.

Polidano elaborates that the impact of the internet cannot be understated.

“Constant connectivity and exposure to a relentless stream of information through our smartphones may amplify feelings of stress, inadequacy and the pressure to compare ourselves to others. All these social factors contribute to a sense of powerlessness, which can manifest as anxiety and anger,” she says.

Then come all the issues surrounding social media. As the chamber explains: “Personal expectations and the influence of social media further amplify stress, as people feel pressured to portray a successful and ideal life, even when their reality may be starkly different.”

Disconnected from others

All this – a faster life that is always connected and doused in high expectations – has gradually led towards a shift in values.

“Malta is also experiencing a shift in values, with traditional community networks and support systems disintegrating. This has left many individuals feeling isolated and lacking a sense of belonging,” says the chamber.

In fact, recent figures showed that the 24-hour national mental health helpline 1579 received over 7,000 calls in 2023, with loneliness ranking as the most common reason for calling. Others reached out due to depression, relational issues and anxiety.

Then there was the work situation. A 2023 Misco survey showed that 77% of employees have experienced mental health issues such as stress and anxiety related to their work.

The chamber explains that poor leadership and management practices in the workplace have contributed to low morale and increased job dissatisfaction, while broader societal issues like corruption exacerbate feelings of mistrust and hopelessness.

Consultant psychiatrist Chantelle Azzopardi, who is also the vice president of the Malta Association of Psychiatry, spoke about the need to prioritise mental health in the workplace. She zoomed in on the even more urgent need to support people who work in the mental health field – many of whom suffer from burnout.

The pressure of always being switched on and connected also has its repercussions. Photo: Shutterstock.com

She referred to a recent conference organised by the association, during which mental health workers spoke about the need for better collaboration, empathy, support and the right to disconnect.

Richmond Foundation chief executive Daniela Calleja Bitar added that “workplace stress, particularly in fast-paced industries, adds to burnout. To address these issues, Malta needs improved mental health services, better work-life balance and solutions for traffic and environmental concerns”.

She said that, despite growing awareness, mental health stigma persists, and the healthcare system is overwhelmed by rising demand.

Polidano added that the rise in mental health awareness, though much needed, is leading people to interpret their thoughts, feelings and behaviours, primarily through a psychological lens.

“This means that everyday stresses, challenges and emotions are more likely to be labelled as mental health issues. While awareness is crucial, there is also the risk of placing too much responsibility on individuals to ‘fix’ themselves, potentially neglecting the broader social issues contributing to this distress.”