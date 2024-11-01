Thousands of people decked out in costumes in Dublin went home disappointed on Thursday evening after a much-publicised Halloween parade turned out to be a hoax.

Information about the hoax parade was posted on an anonymous event website and shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Large crowds flocked to the city's main boulevard O'Connell Street in anticipation of a spooky treat, causing temporary disruption to the tram network until police intervened.

"Contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight," said a police statement posted on social media.

"All those gathered on O'Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely," it said.

The prank showed at least that "there is appetite in Dublin for a well-organised Halloween parade" said local politician Gary Gannon on X.