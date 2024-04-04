A man and two women are under arrest on suspicion of having assaulted and robbed a shop assistant at the Sliema strand on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said on Thursday that they were alerted to the crime at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, and acting on the description by the shop assistant - a 31-year-old woman from San Ġwann, a search was launched.

The three suspects were arrested at Gzira seafront within an hour.

They are a 28-year-old man from Sliema and two women aged 35 and 25 from San Ġwann and Sliema respectively.

Items stolen from the Sliema outlet were found in their possession.

The shop assistant was slightly injured in the assault and given medical help.