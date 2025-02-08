Three men are under arrest in connection with a fight in Paceville that left three police officers slightly injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The men were apprehended after police received reports of a fight on Triq Dragonara at 4.30am.

When officers got there, they found a group of men holding glass bottles in their hands.

Officers sought to defuse the situation when one of the men, a 24-year-old from Marsascala, smashed a glass bottle. He was then tasered by the police.

Another of the men, aged 28 from Żabbar, then turned on one of the officers.

Officers arrested those involved, including a 27-year-old from Zabbar, and a medical team was called to the scene.

Medics later certified the 28-year-old as having been grievously injured in the fight he had with the other people involved.

All three are to be arraigned in court, the police said in a statement. Police investigations are ongoing.