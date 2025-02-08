Three men are under arrest in connection with a fight in Paceville that left three police officers slightly injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The men were apprehended after police received reports of a fight on Triq Dragonara at 4.30am.

When officers got there, they found a group of men holding glass bottles in their hands.

Officers sought to defuse the situation when one of the men, a 24-year-old from Marsascala, smashed a glass bottle. He was then tasered by the police.

Another of the men, aged 28 from Żabbar, then turned on one of the officers.

Officers arrested those involved, including a 27-year-old from Zabbar, and a medical team was called to the scene.

Medics later certified the 28-year-old as having been grievously injured in the fight he had with the other people involved.

All three are to be arraigned in court, the police said in a statement. Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.