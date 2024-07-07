Titled Trialogue, this exhibition is an intriguing exercise in the appreciation of the works of three artists, Gerald John Micallef, Vanni Pulé and Godwin Muscat Azzopardi. It is an opportunity to experience the convergence of three very distinct artistic voices in a collective conversation. The three artists come together with different backgrounds, diverse artistic preparation, different professional focus, and different specific inspiration. Yet the results are there, and they are very positive and thought-provoking.

From a very young age, Gerald studied drawing and painting initially at Stella Maris College, and then under the supervision of artist Anton Calleja. He is influenced by the leading portrait artist Raymond Pitrè who is also a family friend. Between 1990 and 1997, he read philosophy, psychology and sociology at the Faculty of Arts and, later on, theology at the Faculty of Theology, University of Malta. These academic studies influenced his works to a great extent.

‘We are here to create history not repeat it.’ Chantelle Renee by Gerald John Micallef

Gerald’s work is an expression of all that goes on in his life. Some works evoke an amplified scream of a particular experience or encounter; others are the true expression of cherished moments, however painful, that help the artist to gain higher levels of maturity. The artist sees his work as a means of communication with the outside world. No inhibitions, no dramas, a simple exposition of an artistic soul in turmoil. Gerald’s talent extends also to music and poetry. He is a musician that finds a unique harmonious balance between audible, written and visual art which help him understand profoundly all that there is.

Nature is the art in itself.’ Nitin Namdeo by Gerald John Micallef

Seeing colours through the mind’s eye is the concept of Vanni Pulé’s contributions to Trialogue. Pulé has waved his magic brush to create a collection of original works in various unlikely tints, reflecting phases in his creative thinking. His most recent stage is a sheer explosion of colours superimposed on Maltese landscapes and skylines. He constructs and deconstructs local views with a spectrum of translucent stripes in imaginative hues.

Cat Woman by Vanni Pulé

Although Pulé is a household name in the field of illusion, he was an artist before he became a magician. He trained with local artists Anton Calleja and Harry Alden, and studied mixed media at Central St Martin’s London. A substantial number of his works are in private collections around the world. He has had solo exhibitions at Spazju Kreattiv and other venues. The artist likes to experiment with various media, but his favourite is acrylics. His style is eclectic, and he does not like to be categorised and restrained by art fashion or by being compartmentalised.

Painting since his youth, throughout a professional career locally and abroad, Godwin Muscat Azzopardi nurtured his artistic talent, often taking focused courses mainly in France and Italy. He offers a studied exploration of the boundaries between the real and the abstract. His unique style shows a delicate interplay between reality and abstraction. Reality is based on his deep appreciation for the colours and moods of nature. At the same time, some of his semi-abstract works in this exhibition show a strikingly original and creative artistic development.

The silence of the South by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

In line with his recent solo exhibitions, in this collective, while some works are based on Maltese landscapes, the artist is more inspired by the atmosphere of the place or subject than by its physical or local colour. He believes in the power of art to foster a positive narrative, countering the prevailing negative outlook and attitude with moments of beauty and comfort. While he acknowledges that art cannot change the world, Muscat Azzopardi is convinced that it can create temporary sanctuaries of solace and optimism, which are invaluable in their own right.

Dedicated to our outstanding Malta sunsets by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

This exhibition is intriguing because the cultural and artistic preparation of each of the artists is so diverse and yet the paintings work so well together. The juxtaposition of Micallef’s emotive, introspective pieces, Pulé’s colour explosions and Muscat Azzopardi’s tranquil, nature-inspired works creates a dynamic and thought-provoking exhibition.

Micallef’s canvases, filled with intense colours and dramatic strokes are a dialogue with the outside world, unfiltered and honest. Pulé revels in diverse creative experiments, superimposing diapha­nous veils of colour over Maltese landscapes. Muscat Azzopardi’s paintings, balanced between figurative and semi-abstract, with their soft palettes and mythical, ethereal quality, offer a philosophical meditative escape from negative values.

MonochroMalta #8 (Loretu) by Vanni Pulé ‘Peace is always Beautiful’. Walt Whitman by Gerald John Micallef Protecting the body and the soul by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

This exhibition not only showcases the individual talents of the three artists and their artistic development but also highlights the universal themes that connect their work. Despite their differing styles and influences, all share a profound respect for the transformative power of art, each offering a unique lens through which to view the world.

Trialogue, a collective exhibition by Vanni Pulé, Gerald John Micallef and Godwin Muscat Azzopardi, is open from July 12 to July 27 at Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali.