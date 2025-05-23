Three new collective agreements benefiting different groups of public sector workers were signed during the Public Service Expo Village 2025, currently underway at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana. They cover employees in the ICT Stream of the Public Service, public sector social workers, and staff at the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

The sectoral agreement for ICT employees is designed to improve employment conditions and provide a clearer career pathway within the Public Service. It introduces a revised entry-level grade, establishes a training-based grading structure to promote career development, and offers new and improved allowances based on grade and responsibility. Around 270 workers will benefit from this agreement. A scheme by the Institute for the Public Service has also been launched to attract students to careers in this growing sector.

A separate agreement for social workers strengthens their profession within the public sector, recognising the vital role they play in supporting vulnerable groups in education, mental health, ageing, and employee wellbeing. Approximately 40 social workers will benefit from better career structures, new and improved allowances, and a mechanism to attract students into the profession.

The third agreement, the first of its kind for MCESD staff, establishes a formal pay and allowance structure and introduces career progression opportunities. The agreement reflects the importance of social dialogue, particularly in navigating challenges and ensuring conditions that fairly recognise both employer needs and employee rights and duties.