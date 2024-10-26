Three men aged between 21 and 23 are under arrest in connection with a seizure of cannabis, ketamine and MDMA.

The trio were arrested following a controlled delivery of 500g of cannabis resin that was posted from overseas.

Police officers followed the man who collected the package from Luqa to an address in Żebbuġ, where they arrested him. A short while later, two other men came to the house, driving a motorcycle.

When they noticed police officers there, they attempted to flee – one by foot and the other on a motorbike.

Police found more drugs following searches. Photo: Malta Police CMRU

The man who escaped on foot was caught a few minutes later, while the motorbike rider was found at an Qormi address later that day.

Further searches revealed a stash of 50 sachets of cannabis grass ready to be sold as well as other sachets containing ketamine and ecstasy pills, ready for trafficking.

The three suspects, who are Dutch and Belgian, are aged 21, 22 and 23. They are to be arraigned in court before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Saturday morning.